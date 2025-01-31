£200 million boost to transform neighbourhood policing

Funding to kickstart the delivery of 13,000 more neighbourhood police officers has been doubled to £200 million to make the country’s streets safer.

Forces across England and Wales will now be given hugely increased resources to begin their recruitment to boost neighbourhood policing teams, helping to ensure that the government’s target for additional personnel is met by 2029.

After years of declining officer presence on Britain’s streets, this investment represents a crucial first step in rebuilding neighbourhood policing. This doubled funding – increased from December’s provisional £100 million commitment – reflects the scale of the challenges that many forces face, as well as the government’s determination to address them.

As part of a wider billion-pound boost to policing, this dedicated funding will strengthen local crime prevention and community safety. One of the government’s key pledges within its Plan for Change is that every neighbourhood will have a named, contactable officer, helping to restore the local knowledge and presence that effective neighbourhood policing demands.

These extra officers will see a return to the principles of British policing – where officers are part of the communities they serve and are focused on tackling crimes like antisocial behaviour, theft and knife crime that are blighting our communities.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

This major investment marks a turning point for policing in this country. By doubling extra neighbourhood funding to £200 million, we are giving forces across the country what they need to put more officers and PCSOs [police community support officers] where they’re needed most – on our streets and in our town centres. Every neighbourhood deserves dedicated officers who know their patch, understand residents’ concerns and can tackle problems before they escalate. This investment, alongside new powers we are bringing into law, will help prevent crime and protect our communities, which is at the heart of our Plan for Change. Restoring local policing will not happen overnight, but this funding boost will get more officers into our town centres and rural areas.

Forces across England and Wales will be able to boost their local policing teams with this investment, scheduled for next financial year. Each force will set out their plans to government by early spring, showing how they’ll use their allocation to increase visible patrols.

The rebuilding of local, visible policing in all our communities will be supported by the government’s new Police Standards and Performance Improvement Unit and new standards for neighbourhood policing. In addition to thousands more personnel in neighbourhood policing roles, the government will continue to help forces to protect officer numbers.

Alongside more officers on the ground, the upcoming Crime and Policing Bill will give these officers the tools they need to keep our streets safe, including enhanced powers such as respect orders to tackle antisocial behaviour and shoplifting effectively. This investment, combined with new powers and local control over resources, marks the start of a long-term commitment to restore visible policing across the country.

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, National Police Chiefs’ Council Chair, said:

We welcome the investment in neighbourhood policing, which is a vital part of how we engage with our communities, building trust and confidence locally. Working with our communities and partners to problem solve, tackle antisocial behaviour, supporting victims of domestic abuse, and diverting young people from offending are just some examples of the challenging and rewarding work officers do. Visibility and engagement with local communities has always been central to the British policing model and police leaders are in agreement that it must always remain at the heart of what we do.

Neighbourhood Watch CEO John Hayward-Cripps said:

Neighbourhood Watch is delighted that the government is further increasing the investment in neighbourhood policing. With the increased demands on the police, and public confidence at a low point, a focus on neighbourhood policing is key to the police being visible, approachable, and engaging proactively with the public. This injection of investment will increase public confidence in the police and enhance feelings of safety within local communities.

Paul Gerrard, Co-op Director of Campaigns and Public Affairs, said:

We welcome the government’s commitment to boost neighbourhood police officer numbers to help protect local communities from crime. As a community-based retailer, we all too often see the significant and damaging impact of retail crime and antisocial behaviour in society. We know - and have seen the results - that effective partnerships with local policing make a real difference, and I am cautiously optimistic that this latest development along with continued investment in preventative measures and the rising levels of police attendance can start to reverse retail crime levels, and help communities become stronger, more resilient and safer.

This funding boost comes as the government publishes its final police funding settlement today. Total funding to police forces across the country will be up to £17.5 billion next year, an increase of up to £1.1 billion compared to the 2024 to 2025 police funding settlement. This includes additional funding to support the costs of the pay awards, the increase in the employer national contributions and funding for officer maintenance.