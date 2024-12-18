2,000 extra sitting days to help address courts crisis

The Lord Chancellor has announced that courts can now sit up to 108,500 days this year, helping to tackle the court backlog.

More trials will go ahead this year to speed up justice and keep streets safe

Lord Chancellor announces courts can now sit up to 108,500 days this year - the highest figure in nearly 10 years

Funding helps address immediate crisis ahead of Sir Brian Leveson’s major review

More victims will see justice thanks to an extra 2,000 Crown Court sitting days announced by the Lord Chancellor yesterday (Tuesday 17 December).

This will see courts sit for a total of 108,500 days this year – the highest figure in almost a decade – helping to tackle the court backlog, as the government ploughs ahead with bold and ambitious reforms to tackle the ongoing crisis in the Crown Court.

The backlog in our courts has been growing significantly since the pandemic and currently stands at over 73,000 cases, delaying perpetrators having their day in court and victims getting justice.

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Shabana Mahmood, said:

It is vital we do everything we can to bring down the backlog of cases and ensure victims see justice sooner, and these extra sitting days are another step towards that. But we know more must be done, which is why I have asked Sir Brian Leveson to undertake his review and make recommendations for significant reform of our courts system as part of this government’s wider Plan for Change.

This is the latest step in the government’s efforts to cut the backlog, deliver for victims and drive down the record remand population.

As well as adding more sitting days, the government is also planning once-in-a-generation reforms of the courts system. Earlier in the month, it was announced that Sir Brian Leveson will be conducting an independent review into the criminal courts, to identify major reforms.

These reforms could include “intermediate courts”, where cases too serious for magistrates’ courts but not serious enough for the Crown Court could be heard by a judge, flanked by magistrates.

The plans form part of the government’s commitment to safer streets by reducing the court backlog, speeding up trials for victims, and rebuilding public confidence in the criminal justice system.

Further information