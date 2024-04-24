20mph: Transport Secretary outlines plan for targeted change

The Welsh Government will listen to the people of Wales and work with councils to deliver targeted change to the implementation of 20mph, Cabinet Secretary Ken Skates has said.

In a speech outlining his transport priorities to the Senedd, the Cabinet Secretary pledged to put the voice of Welsh citizens at the heart of decision making on transport while setting out a three-phase plan on 20mph.

Alongside a national listening programme, the Welsh Government will work jointly with local authorities to prepare the ground for changes, revising the guidance on which local roads can be exempted from 20mph. The revised guidance will be published in July, with Councils expected to start detailed consultation on changes from September.

This is part of a three-phase plan which includes:

A genuine programme of listening to people. Between now and July we will listen to citizens; to bus drivers, emergency services, the police, to young people, vulnerable people, to businesses and to councillors in county, town and community councils, in order to understand their perspectives on road safety in residential areas.

Work in partnership with key bodies to prepare the ground for change. Councils are already looking at local roads where changes might be needed. As part of our listening programme, we will encourage people to get in touch with their local council to tell them where they think 20mph should be targeted. Alongside this, the Welsh Government will revise the exceptions guidance, again by working in partnership with councils

Deliver the necessary changes on the ground. Once local authorities have worked with communities and new guidance is finalised, highway authorities will be able to commence the process of adjusting speed limits on relevant roads. We expect this process to begin from September.

The Cabinet Secretary said:

“We’ve started by listening. I have been clear in all my conversations that we will put communities at the heart of our thinking and will listen to people.

“As I have already said there is growing consensus on safe speeds in communities that we can build from. We continue to believe 20mph is the right speed limit in places such as near schools, hospitals, nurseries, community centres, play areas and in built-up residential areas.

“The principal objective of the policy is to save lives and reduce casualties on our roads. What I am doing now is listening to what people want for the roads in their communities, and pressing ahead with refining the policy and getting the right speed on the right roads. .”

Over the next months the Cabinet Secretary is encouraging people in Wales to let their council know where they think 20mph could be better targeted.

The Transport Secretary added:

“Ultimately, the degree of change in each of our 22 local authority areas will not be determined by me and the Welsh Government, but by the public and by councils as the highway authority for most residential roads.”

Information on how people can contact their local authority will be available on the Welsh Government website.