Economic and Social Research Council
|Printable version
22nd year of ESRC’s celebration of economics and social science
The UK’s biggest celebration of social science research returns this October for its 22nd year.
The Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) Festival of Social Science is an annual celebration of the social sciences, with events run by 41 research organisations across the UK.
It’s a key element of ESRC’s commitment to make research relevant and accessible to all and inspire the next generation.
The 2024 festival runs from 19 October to 9 November 2024.
Hundreds of free public events will be available for children, young people and adults in a mixture of online, in-person and hybrid formats.
Our digital lives
This year’s festival theme is our digital lives, with events on many aspects of the relationship between humans and digital technology.
There will also be many other events covering a wide range of social and economic issues.
The events shaping our world, from climate change to geopolitical tensions and civic protests, reveal how social science is key to understanding the world around us.
Social science explores topics that affect us all every day, at work, in school, when raising children, and within our communities, from the personal and local to the national and global level.
Unique insights
The ESRC Festival of Social Science offers a fascinating insight into some of the country’s leading social science research and how it influences our social, economic and political lives.
The festival shows how this research shapes public policy and contributes to making the economy more competitive, as well as giving people a better understanding of 21st century society.
Stian Westlake, ESRC Executive Chair, said:
The ESRC Festival of Social Science offers a unique insight into UK social science research and its relevance to individuals, society and the economy.
There are hundreds of free events taking place across the UK and online.
We hope you enjoy the events and finding out more about social scientists’ work.
Further information
Find Festival of Social Science events that interest you.
Find out more about the festival on the UK Research and Innovation website.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/22nd-year-of-esrcs-celebration-of-economics-and-social-science/
Latest News from
Economic and Social Research Council
Use of generative AI in application preparation and assessment24/09/2024 10:10:10
UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) launches its policy on the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) during the funding application and assessment process.
Finalists for prestigious Celebrating Impact Prize 2024 announced16/09/2024 12:10:00
The Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) is pleased to announce the finalists for its Celebrating Impact Prize 2024.
First projects from UKRI’s new interdisciplinary scheme announced02/09/2024 13:05:00
Thirty-six projects will share £32.4m from the first round of UKRI’s new cross research council responsive mode pilot scheme.
UKRI continues investing in improving research software practices30/08/2024 13:25:00
The Software Sustainability Institute (SSI) has been awarded a record £10.2 million funding through the UKRI Digital Research Infrastructure (DRI) programme.
US and UK collaborating to research misinformation campaigns09/08/2024 11:12:00
The joint US-UK Bilateral Academic Research Initiative (BARI) social science programme has announced its first funded research project.
£9.7 million to tackle regional disparities across the UK16/07/2024 14:15:00
The funding will go to 17 projects aimed at ensuring everyone in the UK has a path to economic success and personal wellbeing, regardless of where they live.
£24.3 million to boost UK environmental resilience and decision making08/07/2024 13:10:00
New place-based research projects to enhance resilience, wellbeing and sustainability across the UK and boost understanding of UK coastal communities.
Celebrating the legacy of the UKRI Healthy Ageing Challenge13/05/2024 15:25:00
Recently (8 May), leaders from across the healthy ageing ecosystem met at the House of Lords to celebrate the successes of the UKRI Healthy Ageing Challenge.