22nd year of ESRC’s celebration of economics and social science

The UK’s biggest celebration of social science research returns this October for its 22nd year.

The Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) Festival of Social Science is an annual celebration of the social sciences, with events run by 41 research organisations across the UK.

It’s a key element of ESRC’s commitment to make research relevant and accessible to all and inspire the next generation.

The 2024 festival runs from 19 October to 9 November 2024.

Hundreds of free public events will be available for children, young people and adults in a mixture of online, in-person and hybrid formats.

Our digital lives

This year’s festival theme is our digital lives, with events on many aspects of the relationship between humans and digital technology.

There will also be many other events covering a wide range of social and economic issues.

The events shaping our world, from climate change to geopolitical tensions and civic protests, reveal how social science is key to understanding the world around us.

Social science explores topics that affect us all every day, at work, in school, when raising children, and within our communities, from the personal and local to the national and global level.

Unique insights

The ESRC Festival of Social Science offers a fascinating insight into some of the country’s leading social science research and how it influences our social, economic and political lives.

The festival shows how this research shapes public policy and contributes to making the economy more competitive, as well as giving people a better understanding of 21st century society.

Stian Westlake, ESRC Executive Chair, said:

The ESRC Festival of Social Science offers a unique insight into UK social science research and its relevance to individuals, society and the economy. There are hundreds of free events taking place across the UK and online. We hope you enjoy the events and finding out more about social scientists’ work.

