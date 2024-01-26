Welsh Government
£23m combined investment in two new social care facilities for Flintshire
Work is under way on two new integrated health and social care community facilities in Flintshire, backed by more than £14 million in Welsh Government funding, Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan has announced.
One project will see a new residential care home opened in Flint, while the other will provide a day and work services hub for individuals with learning disabilities, autism and mental health support needs in Mold.
Croes Atti Residential Care Home, in Flint, will house 56 older people on the site of a former community hospital when complete.
The scheme has a value of approximately £18 million, and has received just over £11 million in funding via the Welsh Government’s Integration and Rebalancing Capital Fund (IRCF) and Housing with Care Fund (HCF) capital programmes. The remaining funds are being provided by Flintshire County Council’s capital programme.
It will see an existing care home in the area relocated and expanded from its current 31-bed capacity. Integrated social care and health care services will be delivered by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) and Flintshire County Council social services teams.
Maes Gwern Integrated Service Hub will see existing HFT learning disability day services at Tri Ffordd, in Bretton, and the Growing Places mental health day service, in Shotton, relocate to Mold. The project is backed by £2.9 million via the IRCF, with the remaining £1.8 million funded from the Council’s capital programme.
Julie Morgan visited the two sites to hear more about the schemes.
She said:
We are committed to delivering new, integrated models of care that will deliver better health and social care outcomes for the people of Wales.
These two important projects will help to build the community capacity we need to help people live well at home, prevent them needing to be admitted to hospital and supporting them to return swiftly home where they have been admitted.
I look forward to seeing the projects completed in the near future.
Minister for Climate Change, Julie James said:
The Housing with Care Fund allows people to keep their independence by supporting them to remain living within their community.
Croes Atti is a positive example of how the Housing with Care Fund supports our commitment to create innovative housing developments that ensure care and support needs are met as close to home as possible across Wales.
Neil Ayling, Chief Officer of Social Services, Flintshire County Council, and Dr Michelle Greene, Integrated Health Community Director – East, at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said in a joint statement:
Flintshire County Council and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board are thrilled to see work beginning on our projects in Flint and Mold.
Croes Atti Newydd will be a leading example of high-quality residential care and will offer state of the art services in partnership with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.
The development of the Maes Gwern integrated hub will facilitate delivery of excellent community services for individuals with learning disabilities, autism, and mental health support needs.
The new purpose-built premises and successful partnership working will provide the sustainable, high-quality services that are required to meet the needs of Flintshire residents.
We welcome the funding received from the funding schemes provided by Welsh Government and acknowledge the confidence it shows in Flintshire and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s commitment to increasing both capacity and quality of services in the area.
Councillor Christine Jones, Flintshire County Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Social Services and Wellbeing, added:
It is great to be delivering these services to our Flintshire residents. We are really proud of the innovation in Flintshire and the continued investment to the development in Flintshire’s Services.
