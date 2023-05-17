£250,000 of National Lottery funding awarded to bring London’s communities together

Groups across London are celebrating being awarded over £250,000 of National Lottery funding to host community-led activities this summer, as part of the capital’s very first Mayor’s Community Weekend taking place from 23 – 25 June 2023.

This is thanks to a partnership between the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK. The Mayor’s Community Weekend aims to celebrate London’s diversity and strength by bringing people together through community-led activity.

Communities in each of Greater London’s 32 boroughs and the City of London were invited to apply for grants from £500 to £1,500 each, to host activities on the weekend of Friday 23 June to Sunday 25 June 2023.

There will be almost 200 events taking place across all of London’s boroughs. These activities will celebrate the strength and diversity of London’s communities, the importance of local volunteering and the role that young people can play. The events will see people from all backgrounds connecting with each other and with their environment, highlighting what voluntary action can achieve in the community.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “London is truly the most diverse city in the world and this is something we celebrate. I’m delighted to support The National Lottery Community Fund in enabling so many worthwhile projects to bring together communities across the capital for our first ever Mayor’s Community Weekend. This initiative is a fantastic example of how we are building a fairer, safer, more equitable London for all.”

Helen Bushell, Head of Regional Funding for London at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players we are reaching all corners of London with this exciting weekend of events which are designed, led by and open to local people. The groups we have awarded funding to – and the large number of excellent applications we received - are testament to the creativity and commitment of London’s diverse communities.”

Events include the People’s Pizza Party in Hounslow, which will bring residents, volunteers and community members together in The Salopian Garden, a community urban farm. The day will provide welcome access to green space and celebrate the importance of volunteering.

Elsewhere in Croydon, JunKAction Weekend will be a three-day eco community art project, turning litter into eye-catching art in an event open to people of all ages.

The Aghan Kites event in Harrow will welcome Afghan refugees to make and fly kites in an open space, celebrating London’s Afghan community.

Glebe Primary School in Hillingdon will host Growing Community Roots, a series of intergenerational activities including a creative workshop to decorate plant pots and stones as a gift to local care homes. The event will be open to the local military community, care home residents and young carers.

John Mothersole, England Chair, The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We’re delighted to announce this funding today, all made possible by National Lottery players and the support of the Mayor of London. I’d like to thank every single community group that took the time to apply for grants.

“Across three days of innovative, community-led events and activities, we’re bringing people together to celebrate being part of their community and make something amazing happen on their doorstep.”

National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes across the UK. Last year, The National Lottery Community Fund awarded over half a billion pounds (£579.8m) to projects that support people and communities to prosper and thrive. Over 80% of the grants awarded were for under £10,000 – going to grassroots groups and charities across the UK that are bringing to life amazing ideas that matter to their communities.

To find out more about the Mayor’s Community Weekend, visit: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/programmes/mayors-community-weekend-london