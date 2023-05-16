Ofcom
|Printable version
£27 million of social value commitments secured in last 12 months
Ofcom yesterday opened an investigation into Royal Mail’s failure to meet its delivery targets for 2022/23.
Under our rules, Royal Mail is required to meet specific performance targets across the year, excluding the Christmas period. Among other targets, Royal Mail must:
- deliver 93% of First Class mail within one working day of collection;
- deliver 98.5% of Second Class mail within three working days of collection; and
- complete 99.9% of delivery routes on each day that a delivery is required.
Royal Mail has today announced that it did not meet the above performance targets in 2022/23, as it:
- delivered 73.7% of First Class mail within one working day;
- delivered 90.7% of Second Class mail within three working days; and
- completed 89.35% of delivery routes for each day on which a delivery was required.
Ofcom takes quality of service very seriously. In deciding whether the company is in breach of its obligations, we will consider if there were any exceptional events – beyond the company’s control – that may have explained why it missed its targets.
If it does not provide a satisfactory explanation and we determine that Royal Mail has failed to comply with its obligations, we may consider whether to impose a financial penalty.
Last year, we warned the company that it could no longer use the impact of Covid-19 as an excuse for poor delivery performance.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/investigation-into-royal-mail-2022-23-delivery-performance
Latest News from
Ofcom
New Ofcom study explores how media literacy can support mental health15/05/2023 13:15:00
As Mental Health Awareness Week gets underway, Ofcom has today published a study exploring the role online media literacy can play in supporting people’s mental health.
Ofcom finds GB News in breach of broadcasting rules for a second time09/05/2023 12:15:00
An Ofcom investigation has today found the Mark Steyn programme, which first aired on GB News on 4 October 2022, in breach of our broadcasting rules.
Playing our part in supporting media literacy04/05/2023 11:15:00
Ofcom’s work has a common thread – communications, and the impact they have on people’s lives.
Most complained-about telecoms and pay-TV providers revealed28/04/2023 09:10:00
We’ve published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s major landline, mobile, broadband and pay-TV providers, covering the period between October and December 2022.
Ahlebait TV Networks fined £10,000 for broadcasting antisemitic hate speech25/04/2023 15:15:15
Ofcom has today imposed a financial penalty of £10,000 on Ahlebait TV Networks after we found its service, Ahlebait TV, broke our broadcasting rules.
Half of low-income households in the dark over broadband social tariffs25/04/2023 10:15:00
More than half of low-income households are in the dark about bargain broadband deals that could save them around £200 a year, with just 5% of eligible households signed up to a discounted package.
Should advertising rules apply equally to all UK TV channels?19/04/2023 15:10:00
Ofcom is today seeking views on whether to remove some or all of the stricter advertising rules that apply to commercially-funded public service broadcasters.