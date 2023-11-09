Welsh Government
|Printable version
27 woodlands join National Forest for Wales
The Welsh Government yesterday announced that 27 woodland sites will join the National Forest for Wales network.
15 of the sites are the first to join the network since the National Forest Status Scheme launched in June, which has enabled a wider range of woodlands to become part of the National Forest. These could be small urban or community woodlands, private land or farms, or large areas of land owned by local authorities, charities or timber-producing woodlands.
The 15 sites cover an area of nearly 800 hectares, varying in size from the Erlas Walled Garden in Wrexham to larger woodlands like Wentwood in south east Wales.
Natural Resources Wales has also proposed 12 areas of the Welsh Government Woodland Estate which will join the network, adding nearly 24,000 hectares. These join the 14 sites that are already part of the National Forest.
In 2020, the First Minister announced plans for the National Forest for Wales, to create areas of new woodland and help restore and maintain some of Wales’ ancient woodlands.
First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday said:
I’m really pleased to see how so many communities are getting involved with the National Forest. The expansion will contribute towards creating a continuous woodland stretching from north to south, west to east, bringing long-term environmental, health and well-being benefits to all corners of Wales.
The National Forest will create an enduring asset, similar to our Wales Coast Path, which provides many benefits, not just for our population today, but for generations to come.
Congratulations to the new woodlands on becoming part of the National Forest and helping us deliver this important ambition, which will change Wales’s landscape for the better.
Julie James, the Minister for Climate Change, yesterday said:
As the National Forest for Wales expands, so will its network and community. Granting National Forest status recognises the hard work so many people and organisations, including many volunteers, have invested in creating exemplar woodland spaces.
I’m pleased to welcome the new woodlands to the National Forest, which will help to support biodiversity and fight climate change, while creating real opportunities for people in Wales to re-engage with trees, woodlands and nature.
Dominic Driver, Head of Land Stewardship for Natural Resources Wales, yesterday said:
The need to aid nature’s recovery is urgent and creating and enhancing woodlands is one of the best things we can do in Wales to respond to the climate and nature emergencies.
The National Forest for Wales will play an important part in contributing to that response, in a way that works for both people and nature.
We’re really pleased to be able to work with and help support the Welsh Government's plans and play our part in helping to create the National Forest in Wales. We’re delighted that 12 more of our forests and woodlands have been announced today as part of the sites that will join the growing National Forest for Wales network.
The National Forest for Wales belongs to us all and we encourage woodland owners to speak with our dedicated team of liaison officers who will be able to offer valuable support and guidance.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/27-woodlands-join-national-forest-for-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Free Welsh lessons make it easier than ever for people to learn the language08/11/2023 13:20:00
The first year of giving free Welsh lessons for young people and staff in the education sector has been a success according to the Welsh Government, making it easier than ever for people to learn the language.
Commission for Tertiary Education and Research newsletter: October 202307/11/2023 14:05:00
The latest on the Commission for Tertiary Education and Research (CTER).
New mortgage support scheme to help homeowners to stay in their homes07/11/2023 11:05:00
Minister for Climate Change Julie James will today announce the Help to Stay Wales mortgage support scheme, a new funding package for Welsh homeowners having difficulty paying their mortgage.
"Help Us Help You get treatment as fast as possible this winter” – Head of NHS Wales06/11/2023 14:05:00
As winter approaches and demand on GPs and emergency care services rises, NHS Wales’ Chief Executive Judith Paget is reminding everyone of the different services available across Wales for quick and quality treatment.
Innovative ideas to tackle ammonia emission in Wales03/11/2023 10:25:00
The Welsh Government is making £1 million available to support new projects which can help reduce ammonia emissions with the application window opening yesterday.
Big business urged to take greater responsibility for public health by Wales’ top doctor02/11/2023 12:15:00
The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Sir Frank Atherton, has called on large companies to take greater corporate social responsibility for public health in his 2023 annual report.
Welsh folklore inspires sequel for hit CGI video game ‘Maid of Sker 2’01/11/2023 11:25:00
Support from Creative Wales’s production funding is enabling flagship Welsh games company Wales Interactive to create Maid of Sker 2, a sequel CGI video game following on from the award-winning original.
Procurement profession capability31/10/2023 14:05:00
Our plan to increase capability and skills within the procurement profession.