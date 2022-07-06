28 organisations yet to report gender pay gap data

One-stop shopping giant Costco and aviation business Swissport are among 28 organisations that are yet to comply with their legal obligation and report their gender pay gap data for 2021–22, following the 30 March and 4 April deadlines.

Organisations that do not publish the data receive warning notices that the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) may start formal enforcement action, including investigations, to determine if they are in breach of the law, and an enforceable action plan to ensure they comply. If they fail to implement the action plan, the EHRC can seek a court order to impose an unlimited fine.

View the list of organisations who have not reported.

Private sector organisations across Britain, and English public bodies with 250 or more employees, are required by law to publish their gender pay gap information each year.

English public sector employers are required to provide their gender gay gap information by 30 March, with private and voluntary sector employers across Britain and some public sector bodies in England required to provide the information by 4 April.

Marcial Boo, Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:

“The pandemic has created greater challenges for many women in the workplace, making the case for gender equality at work even more pressing than before. The requirement on employers to report data on their ‘gender pay gap’ helps them to understand any pay inequality and put measures in place to address it. Fairer workplaces attract staff and can lead to more engaged employees and higher productivity.

“As Britain’s equality regulator, we are charged with enforcing the law. I am pleased that, last year, 100% of employers in scope reported their pay data. We are writing again to those who are yet to comply this year and our job now is to take enforcement action where appropriate.”