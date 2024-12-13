3 men prosecuted for illegal Derbyshire waste site

Mobile phone records have helped the Environment Agency to prosecute 3 men for using a Derbyshire farm as an illegal waste site.

Environment Agency and Derbyshire Police Rural Crime team join forces in prosecution

Fines and costs totalling nearly £14,000 imposed on trio for depositing shredded waste

Magistrates court told trio had no environmental permit and failed to keep waste transfer notes

At Derby Magistrates’ Court on 5 December, the trio admitted depositing shredded waste at Great Low Farm, Buxton, between 6-9 November 2020.

They were without an environmental permit and failed to keep waste transfer notes.

They were fined and ordered to pay costs totalling £13,970.

The prosecutions

Joseph Kidd,35, of Delamere Drive, Macclesfield, was fined £830, a victim surcharge of £83 and ordered to pay costs of £8,000.

Anthony Melland, 54, of Great Low Farm, Buxton, was fined £432, a victim surcharge of £43 and ordered to pay costs of £2,000.

Adam Swindells, 30, of Wilbraham Road, Congleton, was fined £529, a victim surcharge of £53 and ordered to pay costs of £2,000.

The court was told that on 9 November 2020 Derbyshire Fire Service attended the farm where shredded waste and tyres were on fire.

Whilst tackling the fire a JCB Fastrac and trailer, driven by Swindells, arrived at the farm containing a further 8 tonnes of shredded waste.

The investigation

Derbyshire Police’s rural crime team and officials from the Environment Agency were called to the site and started a joint investigation.

Utilising police powers it enabled the team to arrest Melland, who was the landowner, driver Swindells and tractor owner Kidd.

Their mobile phones were also seized enabling the investigation team to gain evidence of the trio’s involvement in previous deposits.

The downloads included Melland’s number saved in contacts as ‘Buxton tip’, and videos of the Fastrac and trailer in a field at the farm.

The trio originally denied the charges but changed their pleas on the day of the scheduled trial.

Brian Jones, lead investigator for the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

The Environment Agency takes its responsibility to protect people and the environment seriously. This site posed a significant environmental threat due to the high risk of fire and potentially significant impact to local communities and amenities. If anyone is suspicious of waste activities they should call our 24/7 hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.

Andy Shaw, from Derbyshire Police’s Rural Crime team, yesterday said:

Swindells, Kidd and Melland could have been in no doubt about their illegal activities and the potentially serious environmental and health related issues that they could have caused. Thankfully, members of the public phoned the Fire Service reporting concerns about the large blaze the trio had set – and we were able to attend and swiftly arrest them. It is important to remember that this kind of crime is not victimless, and the resulting fines show the seriousness with which the courts take these matters. It also shows the excellent partnership working between the Force and Environment Agency.

The Charges

Joseph Kidd

Between 6 and 9 November 2020 Joseph Kidd did knowingly cause controlled waste, namely shredded mixed waste, to be deposited on land at Great Low Farm, Sterndale, Buxton, SK17 9QE when there was not in force an environmental permit authorising such a deposit contrary to section 33(1)(a) and (6) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, as amended.

Pleaded guilty. Fine – £830, Victim surcharge – £83, Costs – £8,000.

Anthony Melland

Between 6 and 9 November 2020, Anthony Melland did knowingly permit the deposit of controlled waste, namely shredded mixed waste, on land at Great Low Farm, Sterndale, Buxton, SK17 9QE when there was not in force an environmental permit authorising such a deposit contrary to section 33(1)(a) and (6) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, as amended.

Pleaded guilty – Fine – £432, victim surcharge – £43, Costs – £2,000.

Adam Swindells

On or about 9 November 2020, Adam Swindells, being a person who carries and disposes of controlled waste, failed to comply with the duty of care imposed by section 34(1) and (5) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 in that on the transfer of waste, he failed to ensure that there was transferred such written description of the waste as would have enabled other persons to avoid a contravention of section 33 of the said Act and to comply with the Duty under section 34(1) of the said Act as respects the escape of waste, contrary to s34(1) and 34(6) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Pleaded guilty – fine £529, victim surcharge £53, Costs £2,000.