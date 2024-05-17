Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
30,000 forces families helped to buy own home with life-changing government support
In the 10 years since the Forces Help To Buy scheme launched, over 30,000 families have so far benefitted from government support, with more than £450 million in interest free loans issued to service personnel to help them get onto the property ladder.
- More than £450m provided to help service personnel onto property ladder as Forces Help to Buy (FHTB) celebrates 10th anniversary
- Over 5,000 expect to benefit from scheme this year, the highest since its launch
- Scheme offers interest-free loans of up to 50% of an individual’s annual salary
Nearly 30,000 service men and women have been helped to buy their own home thanks to a life-changing government support scheme celebrating its 10th anniversary.
The Ministry of Defence’s Forces Help to Buy scheme has provided more than £450 million in financial support and helped 29,400 service personnel onto the housing ladder since launching in April 2014.
More than 5,000 service men and women are expected to take advantage of the scheme this year, which would be the highest annual figure since the launch.
The scheme offers interest-free loans of up to 50% of an individual’s annual salary, with a maximum limit of £25,000.
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, said:
Getting onto the housing ladder is an aspiration for so many people across the country and through Forces Help to Buy, we’ve been able to make that dream a reality for thousands of service families.
These incredible men and women sacrifice so much in service of their country and I’m proud we’ve helped over 30,000 of them take the life-changing step onto the housing ladder over the past decade.
I look forward to supporting many more in the years to come.
By helping service personnel secure a permanent residence for them and their families, the scheme also supports spouses to develop their own careers and ensure their children have a stable start in life.
The Forces Help to Buy Scheme is open to regular personnel and the loans can be used towards the deposit, legal fees, and other costs associated with buying a property.
Staff Sergeant Sean Hanlon said:
After renting locally we wanted to put down roots to allow my partner Nicola to concentrate on her own career. Forces Help to Buy provided the financial aid and support we needed to ensure we had the home we desired.
The best part about having our house is it’s ours. Having somewhere for Nicola and our dog Reggie knowing they are settled and happy is important for a good work life balance.
The scheme started as a pilot and was made permanent at the beginning of 2023 as a commitment in the Defence Accommodation Strategy.
For more information about the Forces Help to Buy scheme, please visit Gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/30000-forces-families-helped-to-buy-own-home-with-life-changing-government-support
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
New roadmap for pro-growth regulation in UK space sector launched as Science Minister launches new National Space Operations Centre16/05/2024 15:12:00
New regulatory review for space sector has been published, and Science and Defence Ministers launch National Space Operations Centre.
Ground breaking for new Single Living Accommodation at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst16/05/2024 13:15:00
A major construction project is underway to deliver modern, sustainable Single Living Accommodation (SLA) for Army personnel at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS).
Cutting-edge drone killer radio wave weapon developing at pace16/05/2024 11:15:00
A new game-changing weapon that uses radio waves to disable enemy electronics and take down multiple drones at once is under development for the UK’s armed forces.
Prime Minister and Red Arrows to lead D-Day 80 commemorations16/05/2024 10:10:00
Thousands of Armed Forces personnel and members of the public will take part in events in Normandy and Portsmouth this June.
Dundee Soldier Buried With Military Honours16/05/2024 09:20:00
A World War 1 soldier from Dundee who was identified in part through possible tartan fragments and a thistle brooch, has finally been laid to rest with full military honours.
New Golden Age of shipbuilding as new UK-built warships boost Navy building programme to up to 28 ships and submarines15/05/2024 12:15:00
With up to 28 warships and submarines in the pipeline, backed by defence spending rising to 2.5% of GDP, Britain is seeing a new Golden Age of shipbuilding.
UK underlines strong Indo-Pacific relationships as Defence Minister visits Malaysia and Thailand15/05/2024 10:15:00
The UK’s steadfast commitment to Indo-Pacific security and prosperity was underlined as Defence Minister The Earl of Minto visited Malaysia and Thailand.
New Golden Age of shipbuilding as new UK-built warships boost Navy building programme to up to 28 ships and submarines14/05/2024 16:20:00
With up to 28 warships and submarines in the pipeline, backed by defence spending rising to 2.5% of GDP, Britain is seeing a new Golden Age of shipbuilding.
World-leading 3D printer used by British Army in the field for first time14/05/2024 14:10:00
A cutting-edge 3D printer is being used by the British Army for the first time in the field on the largest NATO deployment in Europe in a generation.