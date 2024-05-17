30,000 forces families helped to buy own home with life-changing government support

In the 10 years since the Forces Help To Buy scheme launched, over 30,000 families have so far benefitted from government support, with more than £450 million in interest free loans issued to service personnel to help them get onto the property ladder.

Nearly 30,000 service men and women have been helped to buy their own home thanks to a life-changing government support scheme celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The Ministry of Defence’s Forces Help to Buy scheme has provided more than £450 million in financial support and helped 29,400 service personnel onto the housing ladder since launching in April 2014.

More than 5,000 service men and women are expected to take advantage of the scheme this year, which would be the highest annual figure since the launch.

The scheme offers interest-free loans of up to 50% of an individual’s annual salary, with a maximum limit of £25,000.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, said:

Getting onto the housing ladder is an aspiration for so many people across the country and through Forces Help to Buy, we’ve been able to make that dream a reality for thousands of service families. These incredible men and women sacrifice so much in service of their country and I’m proud we’ve helped over 30,000 of them take the life-changing step onto the housing ladder over the past decade. I look forward to supporting many more in the years to come.

By helping service personnel secure a permanent residence for them and their families, the scheme also supports spouses to develop their own careers and ensure their children have a stable start in life.

The Forces Help to Buy Scheme is open to regular personnel and the loans can be used towards the deposit, legal fees, and other costs associated with buying a property.

Staff Sergeant Sean Hanlon said:

After renting locally we wanted to put down roots to allow my partner Nicola to concentrate on her own career. Forces Help to Buy provided the financial aid and support we needed to ensure we had the home we desired. The best part about having our house is it’s ours. Having somewhere for Nicola and our dog Reggie knowing they are settled and happy is important for a good work life balance.

The scheme started as a pilot and was made permanent at the beginning of 2023 as a commitment in the Defence Accommodation Strategy.

For more information about the Forces Help to Buy scheme, please visit Gov.uk.