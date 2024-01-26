£300k to safeguard future of paper packaging firm in Caerphilly

A paper packaging manufacturer for the food industry in Caerphilly has been granted £300,000 of Welsh Government funding to safeguard 55 jobs and create 10 more.

Chevler Ltd in Hengoed makes packaging for bakery, butchery and hospitality clients and plans to use the funding to make its factory fit for purpose by replacing an aging asbestos roof. The company hopes this will significantly reduce heating costs, carbon emissions and improve working conditions for employees.

The investment from the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund includes a £150,000 repayable and £150,000 non-repayable grant and is given to businesses to help create better jobs in Welsh communities.

The funding is granted in line with our economic contract which sets out how we work with businesses to provide public investment that prioritises the social and environmental needs of Wales while building a prosperous, greener and fairer economy.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

I am pleased to support Chevler with this funding which will enable the company to safeguard jobs and look ahead to the future.



Following heavy losses during the pandemic, the company has made a commendable recovery and has plans to increase sales and employ a further 10 people once its building is fit for purpose.

Stuart Whelan, Managing Director for Chevler, said: