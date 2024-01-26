Welsh Government
|Printable version
£300k to safeguard future of paper packaging firm in Caerphilly
A paper packaging manufacturer for the food industry in Caerphilly has been granted £300,000 of Welsh Government funding to safeguard 55 jobs and create 10 more.
Chevler Ltd in Hengoed makes packaging for bakery, butchery and hospitality clients and plans to use the funding to make its factory fit for purpose by replacing an aging asbestos roof. The company hopes this will significantly reduce heating costs, carbon emissions and improve working conditions for employees.
The investment from the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund includes a £150,000 repayable and £150,000 non-repayable grant and is given to businesses to help create better jobs in Welsh communities.
The funding is granted in line with our economic contract which sets out how we work with businesses to provide public investment that prioritises the social and environmental needs of Wales while building a prosperous, greener and fairer economy.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:
I am pleased to support Chevler with this funding which will enable the company to safeguard jobs and look ahead to the future.
Following heavy losses during the pandemic, the company has made a commendable recovery and has plans to increase sales and employ a further 10 people once its building is fit for purpose.
Stuart Whelan, Managing Director for Chevler, said:
This vital support from the Welsh Government helps us build a platform from which we can secure and continue the expansion of our Hengoed manufacturing operations, enabling us to increase our highly skilled workforce. It also gives a new lease of life to the premises by insulating them to current regulations.
This will dramatically help us increase our energy efficiency and reduce our carbon emissions. Now that this issue has been resolved we can confidently invest in our people and processes to drive growth.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/300k-safeguard-future-paper-packaging-firm-caerphilly
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£23m combined investment in two new social care facilities for Flintshire26/01/2024 15:05:00
Work is under way on two new integrated health and social care community facilities in Flintshire, backed by more than £14 million in Welsh Government funding, Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan has announced.
Tata and budgetary concerns top topics as Ministers meet26/01/2024 14:05:00
Wales’ Finance Minister Rebecca Evans has met the UK Government’s Chief Secretary to the Treasury, with the devastating job losses threatened at Tata and continued budgetary concerns at the fore of discussions.
How a community focussed school in Newport is tackling inequality25/01/2024 14:05:00
The Education Minister Jeremy Miles has met with staff, pupils and parents at Maindee Primary school in Newport, to see how a community focussed school is helping to ensure all learners reach their full potential.
Welsh Government and NSPCC in plan to stop sexual harassment in schools24/01/2024 14:05:00
The Welsh Government is working with NSPCC Cymru and young people to understand the solutions to preventing harmful behaviour.
“Tackling child poverty is at the heart of everything we do,” vows Minister23/01/2024 11:05:00
“Tackling child poverty is at the heart of everything we do,” Minister for Social Justice and Chief Whip Jane Hutt has vowed.
Vets and farmers working together on animal health pilot scheme22/01/2024 14:05:00
A pilot project funded by the Welsh Government to trial and assess how closer working between farmers and vets can improve animal health and improve a farm’s productivity is underway.
Essential road works to take place on A5518/01/2024 14:05:00
Motorists are advised to plan ahead before they travel as major road works and lane closures are set to begin on the A55 between junction 36 at the Warren Interchange and the Wales-England border at the end of January and continue until the end March.
Health Minister response to latest NHS Wales performance data, November and December 202318/01/2024 12:05:00
The Health Minister has responded to latest NHS Wales performance data, November and December 2023.