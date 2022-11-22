Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
£31 million contract supports specialist jobs on future fighter jet programme
A £31 million contract for highly specialised engineering support for the Future Combat Air Systems (FCAS) programme has been awarded to UK Defence firm – QinetiQ.
Under a three-year contract, the Aurora Engineering Delivery Partnership (EDP) led by QinetiQ, will provide technical support to FCAS and the Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) Catalyst delivery team, which is responsible for delivering the latest combat air capabilities to UK frontline commands.
The contract will support around 45 jobs based in Bristol, Boscombe Down, Farnborough, Malvern, Bath and Lincoln.
Alex Chalk, Minister for Defence Procurement said:
The Future Combat Air Systems programme continues to make good progress, as demonstrated by this latest engineering contract. I am delighted that highly skilled UK industry personnel will lend their support and expertise to the programme, as we work together to deliver a next-generation fighter jet for the future.
The delivery will also include the EDP partners Atkins and BMT, along with a number of subcontractors in the EDP provider network.
Richard Berthon, Director Future Combat Air, added:
This contract with Aurora and QinetiQ is a demonstration of our commitment to working with the UK’s leading defence technology companies on FCAS. Their expertise will be vital to the programme as we work at pace to deliver a next-generation combat air capability by 2035.
Nic Anderson, Chief Executive UK Defence, QinetiQ said:
The Aurora Engineering Partnership with the UK MOD and DE&S continues to go from strength to strength, providing technical support to the most complex acquisition programmes. Our work with Catalyst DT will help accelerate new ways of working using digital engineering methodologies in supporting the next generation of combat air platforms.
Work carried out by the Aurora Engineering Partnership led by QinetiQ will enable DE&S to deliver essential engineering strategies for future FCAS capabilities. The partnership will provide engineering support - initially focusing on Human Performance, Safety and Systems Engineering disciplines.
The FCAS programme currently employs around 2,500 highly skilled people across the UK including at combat air sector industrial hubs in Scotland, the north-west and south-west of England. The programme now employs 1,000 apprentices and graduates, offering attractive employment opportunities in STEM subjects such as industrial digitisation, artificial intelligence and data analytics.
Tempest, a highly advanced future fighter, is due to enter service in 2035, operating at the heart of a wider Future Combat Air System. Tempest was announced at the 2018 Farnborough International Air show and since then, has made significant progress with a flying demonstrator currently being built and the ‘Generation Tempest’ initiative being launched to create early careers job opportunities across the UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/31-million-contract-supports-specialist-jobs-on-future-fighter-jet-programme
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Royal Air Force completes world-first sustainable fuel military transporter flight21/11/2022 13:33:00
The RAF and industry partners have carried out a world-first 100% sustainable fuel flight using a military aircraft of its size, and the first of any aircraft type in the UK.
Graves of two soldiers killed in northern France rededicated21/11/2022 10:15:00
The graves of Private (Pte) James McNeilage McLean, age 24 and Lance Corporal (LCpl) Brunton Smith, age 35, who were killed at different stages of the First World War in Northern France, have been rededicated more than a hundred years after they died. Both men served with regiments that are now antecedent to The Royal Regiment of Scotland.
Employers thanked for supporting reservists ‘to keep on marching’ at a special awards evening in Cardiff18/11/2022 15:15:15
An amazing 22 Welsh organisations have been presented with the prestigious Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award for 2022.
Ukraine Defence Minister visits Defence team securing vital military aid18/11/2022 12:43:00
Volodymyr Havrylov, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, recently (16 November 2022) visited the UK to see the support being provided to assist his country’s armed forces.
1,200 new UK jobs pledged as naval shipbuilding anticipates return to Belfast17/11/2022 10:10:00
The Ministry of Defence has selected a preferred bidder to build support ships for the Royal Navy.
British shipyard awarded £4.2 billion to build Royal Navy ships15/11/2022 15:33:00
4,000 UK jobs will be supported by the new contract, awarded to BAE Systems, to build the second batch of Type 26 frigates.
Hardy Sikh prayer book revived after 100 years to help personnel practice faith in the field15/11/2022 13:15:00
An operations-ready prayer book has been reintroduced for Sikh service personnel, reviving a tradition last seen in the British Indian Army during WW1.
Minister for the Armed Forces statement on the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Mali15/11/2022 11:38:00
Minister for the Armed Forces statement given yesterday in the House of Commons on the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Mali.