£38 million taste of success for Welsh food and drink
BlasCymru/TasteWales 2023 saw a record high for Welsh food and drink businesses as confirmed and potential sales reached £38 million, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
The biennial event, which took place over two full days at the International Convention Centre (ICCW) in Newport, saw companies in the sector showcase their high-quality products to buyers and industry professionals from home and abroad.
In total, 122 Welsh food and drink businesses took part in the event, accompanied by 15 Rising Stars. These are new business start-ups in Wales who have developed their business in the last 12 months.
Wales welcomed 276 trade buyers, including 30 international buyers from 11 countries.
BlasCymru/TasteWales has been gaining continued recognition from international buyers and has contributed to the remarkable success in Welsh food and drink being exported globally.
The 2023 event also showcased 14 protected Welsh products with Geographical Indication (GI) status such as PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef.
Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said:
Wales has some of the best food and drink products in the world and it is great news £38 million in confirmed and potential deals, as well as other business opportunities, were realised at BlasCymru/TasteWales 2023. This figure will grow over time as initial conversations, from the 2,100 scheduled meetings, move to action.
During the event, 203 new products were showcased and this is testimony to the dynamic and innovative nature of our food and drink industry here in Wales.
The sector has faced its challenges over the years, but it has clearly demonstrated a resilience and competitiveness, including by generating a larger percentage increase in export growth than comparable regions of the UK.
Internationally, Wales has become increasingly recognised as a Food Nation, with high standards of quality produce, food ethics, and entrepreneurship. We will continue to support the sector to build on this.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/38-million-taste-success-welsh-food-and-drink
