£38 million taste of success for Welsh food and drink

BlasCymru/TasteWales 2023 saw a record high for Welsh food and drink businesses as confirmed and potential sales reached £38 million, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.

The biennial event, which took place over two full days at the International Convention Centre (ICCW) in Newport, saw companies in the sector showcase their high-quality products to buyers and industry professionals from home and abroad.

In total, 122 Welsh food and drink businesses took part in the event, accompanied by 15 Rising Stars. These are new business start-ups in Wales who have developed their business in the last 12 months.

Wales welcomed 276 trade buyers, including 30 international buyers from 11 countries.

BlasCymru/TasteWales has been gaining continued recognition from international buyers and has contributed to the remarkable success in Welsh food and drink being exported globally.

The 2023 event also showcased 14 protected Welsh products with Geographical Indication (GI) status such as PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: