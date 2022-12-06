Welsh Government
|Printable version
£3m funding scheme for marine, fisheries and aquaculture projects announced
A £3m funding scheme to support the fisheries, marine and aquaculture sectors is now open for expressions of interest, Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths has announced.
The funding is available over two years and replaces the previous European Maritime and Fisheries Fund.
The aim of the Welsh Marine and Fisheries Fund is to support seafood producers, coastal communities and the marine environment to thrive, by investing strategically for the long-term benefit of the sector.
In this first funding round of the scheme the focus is on assisting with finding new markets for fishery and aquaculture products, promote the quality of products and help businesses to market their products.
Expressions of interest are also invited to support research to improve energy efficiency and mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change within the marine and fisheries sector.
Further details on how to submit an expression of interest for the Welsh Marine and Fisheries Fund is available through Rural Payments Wales (RPW) Online.
Later this week a further £800,000 challenge fund will open to build capacity in coastal communities. Funding support is provided to improve environmental outcomes and potentially increase demand for local seafood with strong sustainability credentials. The pilot scheme, to be managed by the Wales Council for Voluntary Action as part of the Local Nature Partnership network aims to enhance skills on a local level and encourage partners to work together.
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said:
I’m pleased the Marine, Fisheries and Aquaculture support scheme is now open for expressions of interest. Our fisheries, marine and aquaculture sectors in Wales are facing many challenges following our departure from the EU and the cost-of-living crisis. I hope this fund will go some way to help support them in marketing their business, and also finding ways to deal with the climate emergency.
The separate £800,000 funding will help build capacity in coastal communities for groups to work together on important projects to support sustainable growth, diversification and nature recovery. It is often people working locally who can deliver real change in their area, and this funding will support them to do that.
Further details on Coastal Capacity Building and registering for an information seminar being held on 12 December is available by contacting Local Nature Partnerships at lnpcymru@wcva.cymru
Original article link: https://gov.wales/3m-funding-scheme-marine-fisheries-and-aquaculture-projects-announced
Latest News from
Welsh Government
A million COVID autumn booster vaccines administered in Wales05/12/2022 15:15:00
Statistics published today show that over a million people in Wales have now received their COVID-19 booster vaccination this autumn.
Retail sale of peat in horticulture in Wales to end05/12/2022 14:15:00
The retail sale of peat in horticulture will end in Wales, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
More support available in schools for Welsh learning05/12/2022 11:25:00
The Education and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles has announced free Welsh lessons will be extended to the entire education workforce, including non-teaching staff for the first time. Alongside this, a new framework for Welsh in English medium schools has been published, underlining how the language is integral to the new Curriculum for Wales.
"We are committed to embedding the Social Model of Disability and removing the barriers that are limiting the independence of disabled people," Minister vows on International Day of Disabled People05/12/2022 10:20:00
Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt has reaffirmed the Welsh Government’s commitment to the Social Model of Disability after hearing from disabled people about the barriers they have had to overcome in society in Wales.
First ever summit will ensure young people with experience of care have their voices heard05/12/2022 09:25:00
The first ever summit for children and young people in care and care leavers in Wales will took place recently (Saturday 3rd December).
Minister opens Cardiff’s new state-of-the art ambulance station02/12/2022 15:25:00
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, officially opened the Welsh Ambulance Service’s new station in Cardiff yesterday.
Brrrilliant results for Welsh bathing water quality with 99% compliance reached in 202202/12/2022 14:05:00
Wales has once again published stellar results for its bathing water quality standards, with 99% compliance reached in 2022.
More than 500 people from Ukraine find a place of their own in Wales02/12/2022 11:05:00
More than 500 people from Ukraine have moved into longer-term accommodation after being supported through the Welsh Government’s super sponsor scheme.
New measures to tackle avian influenza come into force tomorrow01/12/2022 16:05:00
Bird keepers are being reminded new compulsory biosecurity and housing measures to further protect their birds against avian influenza come into force tomorrow (Friday 2 December).
First year of Co-operation Agreement delivers lasting change01/12/2022 15:05:00
Universal free school meals in primary schools across Wales and new measures to help people to live in their local communities are among some of the commitments delivered in the first year of the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.