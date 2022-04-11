£4.58million invested for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

We’ve just announced £4.58million for 704 voluntary and community organisations to put creativity at the heart of their celebrations for Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

The Let’s Create Jubilee Fund will ensure that thousands of people from communities all across England will have the opportunity to take part in exciting creative events – all in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee.

From puppetry and story creation, through to making crowns, carnival and art trails, there will be a huge range of exciting activities for people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in.

Cleveland Ironstone Mining Museum’s Feast of Fun. Skinningrove Village Hall. Photo by Jo Booth.

Made possible thanks to National Lottery players and administered by UK Community Foundations on behalf of the Arts Council, the Let’s Create Jubilee Fund will support a huge range of projects throughout England, such as:

£10,000 for Boston Lithuanian Community Group and Central Boston

The project will work with Boston’s culturally diverse communities on a programme of inclusive and participatory artistic, creative, and cultural workshops in May and June 2022 that will lead into a celebratory weekend of national and international dance, music, theatre, literary activities, folklore games and events for all the community. The aim is to enhance communication in local communities and see partnerships Boston Borough Council, Boston Lithuanian Embassy, the Latvian society, and the Ukrainian community.

Chacewater Projects will work with children from the local area to design and create artworks that will transform the village surroundings. Held at the Millennium Green in Chacewater on Friday 3 June, there will be live performances from local musicians and choirs, children’s entertainment and a Jubilee tea party. Community street artist Tech Moon will work to create a large-scale community street mural, influenced by local teenagers in the Recreation Ground play facilities, attendees will be able to create large art works, and tiles created by local children will transform a wall in the village car park.

Upper Norwood Association for Community Care will work with Crystal Palace International Film Festival to create a film based on local older people’s memories of the Queen’s coronation, subsequent Jubilee celebrations, and how the world has changed during that time. In addition, the funding will support a community celebratory event on 31 May – including an intergenerational art exhibition.

East Kent Mencap will work with people with a learning disability to create multimedia pieces to commemorate the Jubilee. The project will include an inclusive performance with music, dance and singing, a performance piece using recycled materials, and an illustrated book designed to inspire young people with a learning disability.

Portobello Community Forum will bring young and older people together to explore stories of the Queen's coronation and create an original piece of theatre with music. Using the memories of older members of the community, local artists will help create a celebration of song, story and heritage which will be presented at a tea party on 26 June with the audience immersed in the performance around them.

Cricklewood Festival bubble magic on the green. Photo by Thomas Ball.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive at Arts Council England said:

“The Let’s Create Jubilee Fund is a wonderful example of our ambition to give everyone the opportunity to participate in and experience the arts, culture and creativity – made possible thanks to National Lottery players. This June, we’ll see communities across England coming together to celebrate a historic milestone for this country. I’m excited to see these projects brought to life in villages, towns and cities across the country as our wonderfully creative communities celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”

Rosemary Macdonald, CEO, UK Community Foundations, said:

“For community foundations, people and places are the priority and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is a unique opportunity for people to get together and celebrate in their communities. We are proud to have connected Arts Council England with local organisations whose imaginative and exciting projects and collaborations with professional artists will bring communities together to enjoy marking this milestone moment in our history.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said:

"The Queen's Platinum Jubilee later this year will be a fantastic opportunity for the country to come together and it is brilliant to see Arts Council England supporting communities to mark the historic occasion. "This funding made possible by Government support will mean thousands of people across England get the opportunity to take part and I look forward to seeing all the creative and innovative ways they do so."

HM Queen Elizabeth II is the first monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, having overtaken Queen Victoria as the longest reigning monarch in 2015. Her reign has been marked by a commitment to public service, reflected by her extensive programme of engagements at home and abroad, and support for over 600 cultural organisations, charities, military associations, professional bodies and public service organisations.