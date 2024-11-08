£47 million to unlock 28,000 nutrient neutrality stalled homes

Tens of thousands of new homes will be delivered across England, thanks to government funding and partnership work, to unlock stalled homes across England.

Tens of thousands of new homes will be delivered across England, thanks to government funding and partnership work, to unlock stalled homes across England, and support our ambition to build 1.5 million homes.

Crucially, the Local Nutrient Mitigation Fund will ensure building the homes we need will not come at the expense of the environment, with the £47 million boost being used to protect local rivers and precious habitats.

As part of the government’s plans to get Britain building again, the Local Nutrient Mitigation Fund will boost housebuilding through locally led schemes, such as creating new wetlands and upgrading septic tanks, to enable development is sustainable.

Seven areas across the country will benefit from a share of £45 million to unblock stalled housing, help more families on to the property ladder and deliver improvements to the natural environment.

Twenty of the largest sites impacted by nutrient neutrality will each receive a further £100,000 to support planning teams who will implement pollution solutions across the local area.

Nutrient pollution is an urgent problem in areas across England, with increased levels of nitrogen and phosphorous damaging natural habitats and harming wildlife. This can impact housebuilding in areas where the waterways are affected by excess nutrient pollution. The government recognises the need to protect these habitats and clean up our water while delivering the homes this country needs.

More widely, and in addition to this new funding, the government has begun the work of cleaning up our rivers, lakes and seas. They are putting water companies under special measures through the Water Bill, which will strengthen regulation including new powers to ban the payment of bonuses for polluting water bosses and bring criminal charges against persistent law breakers.

The government are also carrying out an Independent Water Commission to shape further legislation that will transform how our water system works and clean up rivers, lakes and seas for good.

Housing and Planning Minister Matthew Pennycook said:

“We must build more homes across the country and unlock growth, but this must not come at the expense of our natural environment.

“Through this fund and alongside major reforms to the planning system, we will accelerate housebuilding and deliver nature recovery, creating a win-win outcome for both the economy and for nature.”

Environment Minister Mary Creagh said:

“Britain faces a housing and nature crisis.

“This new Government was elected with a mandate to get Britain building again and restore nature. That is why we will deliver a planning system that unlocks the building of homes and improves outcomes for nature.”

The areas to benefit from the funding are:

Norfolk Broads and the River Wensum: £8.8 million to unlock over 6000 new homes

River Axe: £4 million to unlock around 1000 new homes

The Solent: nearly £7 million to unlock over 2700 new homes

River Wye: over £2.7 million to unlock over 3000 new homes

River Mease: over £2.5 million to unlock over 700 new homes

River Lambourn: over £2.4 million to unlock over 800 new homes

River Eden, River Derwent and Bassenthwaite Lake, River Kent and Esthwaite Water Catchment: over £15 million to unlock over 13,000 new homes

To accelerate housing development and achieve the ambition to build 1.5 million homes, the government has already: