£5m National Lottery funding is improving the lives of people across Northern Ireland

Across Northern Ireland, 110 community groups and charitable organisations are supporting people to improve their wellbeing and learn new skills, thanks to £4,979,067 of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

With grants ranging from £885 to almost £500,000, the National Lottery funding is being used for a range of projects, including Kilcooley Women’s Centre’s SWIRL project. They have been awarded a £481,040 grant to run volunteering and wellbeing activities for women in Bangor, Newtownards and the Ards Peninsula.

Arts and crafts at Kilcooley Women's Centre

Over three years the project will empower women to improve their mental health, build resilience and provide opportunities for them to use their skills to benefit the wider community and support other women.

