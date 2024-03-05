Big Lottery Fund
|Printable version
£5m National Lottery funding is improving the lives of people across Northern Ireland
Across Northern Ireland, 110 community groups and charitable organisations are supporting people to improve their wellbeing and learn new skills, thanks to £4,979,067 of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.
With grants ranging from £885 to almost £500,000, the National Lottery funding is being used for a range of projects, including Kilcooley Women’s Centre’s SWIRL project. They have been awarded a £481,040 grant to run volunteering and wellbeing activities for women in Bangor, Newtownards and the Ards Peninsula.
Arts and crafts at Kilcooley Women's Centre
Over three years the project will empower women to improve their mental health, build resilience and provide opportunities for them to use their skills to benefit the wider community and support other women.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2024-03-05/5m-national-lottery-funding-is-improving-the-lives-of-people-across-northern-ireland
Latest News from
Big Lottery Fund
Wales sees over £4 million in funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to support communities’ health and wellbeing02/02/2024 09:10:00
This month, 106 community groups are celebrating a share of £4,173,714 in grants from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in Wales. Many of the grants focus on encouraging communities to live healthier lives, and supporting people’s physical and mental wellbeing.
£5 million National Lottery cash to improve NI community buildings23/01/2024 13:15:00
The National Lottery Community Fund has today launched a £5 million programme to help community organisations across Northern Ireland make their buildings more energy efficient and save money on bills.
National Lottery funding supports Garvagh community to tackle climate change17/01/2024 14:05:00
A Garvagh based project has received £150,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund’s Climate Action Fund, to bring people together to explore what nature can teach us about innovation and sustainable design.
2024: Community spirit shines in UK communities as they prepare for year ahead08/01/2024 14:20:00
As the UK heads into 2024, new research from The National Lottery Community Fund – the largest community funder in the UK – reveals that people’s sense of community spirit and desire to support others is in good health across all four corners of the UK.
National Lottery funding is bringing people and communities together this Christmas15/12/2023 11:10:00
Across Northern Ireland, 157 community groups and charitable organisations are supporting people to improve their wellbeing and reduce isolation, thanks to £6,105,774 of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.
Grants for projects across Scotland from Scottish Land Fund15/12/2023 10:10:00
A forest on Islay is set to pass into community ownership, following a grant from the Scottish Land Fund.
Over £1 million from The National Lottery Community Fund to support communities across Wales this Christmas13/12/2023 16:05:00
This month, 63 groups are celebrating receiving a share of more than £1 million for their community, thanks to National Lottery players.
£3.5m life changing boost for young Scots thanks to Young Start13/12/2023 11:20:00
Forty-one Scottish groups today (WEDNESDAY 13 DECEMBER) are celebrating a total cash boost of £3,499,812 from the Young Start fund, distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund. See full list of awards attached
COP28: Climate change - only a quarter (26%) of the UK feel optimistic about the world young people will inherit11/12/2023 14:10:00
New research out from The National Lottery Community Fund shows that people in the UK are worried about the impact climate change could have on their local community and particularly on young people.