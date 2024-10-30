6 months on from techUK’s Unleashing Innovation campaign week

Re-discover the key topics explored during this week of activity in May.

In a year where technological breakthroughs have brought generative AI, Quantum, web3 and automation technologies to the apex of public imagination and elevated UK science, technology and innovation to the forefront of UK policy, it has never been more important to focus on the opportunities of adopting and applying innovation to help people, society, the economy and the planet.

techUK’s Unleashing Innovation campaign week, which this year took place in May, showcased the views and activity of our member organisations and stakeholders over five themed days of content.

These focused on key technologies and sectors including Quantum, semiconductors, gaming, immersive, AI, compute, and robotics & automation.

Day 1: Quantum

On Monday, organisations such as the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) and Quantum Dice explored how the UK can lead on the development of ethical quantum computing, how to build upon the National Quantum Strategy, and how the UK can advance the commercialisation of Quantum technologies.

Day 2: Semiconductors

On Tuesday, we saw contributions from the likes of Global Tech Advocates, Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the Institute for Manufacturing (IfM). Discussion topics included how the UK can build a globally competitive semiconductor industry and practical ways in which the UK can cut CO2 production.

Day 3: Applied AI and Compute

Wednesday explored how the UK can unleash innovation across Applied AI and Compute. Contributors shared their thoughts on everything from optimising the power of applied AI and how UK business can utilise AI for next generation innovation to the use of AI in education and what to consider when scaling AI in the public sector.

Day 4: Gaming and Immersive Technologies

Thursday delved into conversations around the future of Gaming and Immersive technologies. Member organisations including Shoosmiths and EE provided some excellent thought leadership around broad topics such as ‘key legal trends shaping the UK’s gaming industry’ and more specific ones like ‘why open-source game engines like Godot empower the UK games industry’.

Day 5: Robotics and Automation

On Friday, industry leaders addressed how British driving software is enabling autonomy internationally and how building social structures is crucial to the growth of autonomous technology.

The week also featured two techUK events: "How Semiconductors Will Drive Forward the Net Zero Transition", which explored the critical role of semiconductors in advancing sustainable technologies, and "Exploring the Future of Esports", in which discussions focused on the rapid growth of the Esports industry and its potential to drive innovation and growth. Click the round-ups below to view the recording and summary for each event.

On Tuesday 14th May, as a part of our Unleashing Innovation Campaign Week, we hosted a Webinar on the role of Semiconductors in driving Net Zero.

This fascinating session saw techUK joined by an expert panel to deliver a series of talks on Semiconductors and Net Zero. You can read the event summary and watch the full Webinar recording here.

On 16 May 2024, techUK hosted its first webinar exploring the future of Esports. This took place on the 'Gaming & Immersive Technologies' day of techUK's 2024 Unleashing Innovation campaign week. You can read our summary of the key insights and watch the full recording of the webinar here.

As we approach our annual Tech and Innovation summit on 6 November, expect to see many of these technologies debated and explored by our panels of expert speakers and technologists. This annual Summit serves as an excellent opportunity to leverage techUK’s ability to convene industry.

techUK – Unleashing UK Tech and Innovation

The UK is home to emerging technologies that have the power to revolutionise entire industries. From quantum to semiconductors; from gaming to the New Space Economy, they all have the unique opportunity to help prepare for what comes next.

techUK members lead the development of these technologies. Together we are working with Government and other stakeholders to address tech innovation priorities and build an innovation ecosystem that will benefit people, society, economy and the planet - and unleash the UK as a global leader in tech and innovation.

For more information, or to get in touch, please visit our Innovation Hub and click 'contact us'.

Tech and Innovation Summit, 6 Nov (rescheduled date)

Emerging technologies will be debated and explored at our annual Tech and Innovation Summit, taking place on 6 November. This campaign week will directly feed into the themes discussed at the Summit.