£600,000 to improve health and safety for fishers and aquaculture workers
Fishers and aquaculture workers in Wales are being encouraged to apply for funding to improve the health and safety aspects of their work.The support is part of the Welsh Marine and Fisheries Scheme and £600,000 is being made available in this round which opens for applications today.
The Welsh Marine and Fisheries Scheme is a funding scheme to support environmentally and economically sustainable growth in the Welsh seafood industry and encourage Welsh coastal communities to thrive.
The aim of this Health and Safety funding round is to improve hygiene, health, safety, wellbeing and working conditions for fishers and aquaculture workers in Wales.
Items which are eligible for funding under this Health and Safety round include, for example, life jackets with a personal locator beacon and life rafts.
All items must meet the specifications as set out in the Welsh Marine and Fisheries Scheme Health and Safety guidance document.
The maximum grant award is £10,000 and the minimum grant award is £200.
The application window will be open until 11 October 2023.
Applicants must be registered with Rural Payments Wales (RPW) Online, where the application and claims processes can be found. Details of the scheme guidance are on the Welsh Government’s website.
Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said:
Health and safety is paramount, and I’m pleased this funding will enable our fishers and aquaculture workers to improve this aspect of their work.
The Welsh Marine and Fisheries Scheme will be important in helping our fisheries, marine and aquaculture sectors to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead of them, and see our coastal communities thrive into the future.
