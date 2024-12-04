POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
6G mobile technology
6G is the next generation of mobile technology and is yet to be fully defined. How can the UK help define 6G, and develop and implement 6G technologies?
Telecommunications is one of five critical technologies identified in the UK Government’s Science and Technology Framework.
Alongside fixed-line networks (POSTbrief 24), mobile networks are an important component of global communication. For instance, in 2023 there were 111.8 million mobile phone subscriptions in the UK.
From 2022 to 2023, annual UK mobile data usage increased by around 15%. Mobile telecoms stakeholders predict that the next generation mobile technology (6G) will exhibit increased capacity and faster speeds over the current generation (5G) to meet this growing demand, although precisely how this will be realised is currently undefined.
Some stakeholders believe that 6G will be more than an incremental improvement over 5G, and instead help to address various challenges including the ‘digital divide’, increasing broadcast and entertainment requirements, and emergency services.
Some commentators say the future 6G network will be more intelligent, secure, sustainable, and accessible.
However, stakeholders think the development of 6G is at a critical juncture because international discussions of standards have begun.
This POSTnote provides an overview of the potential applications, capabilities and technologies of 6G networks and the likely future requirements for deploying 6G in the UK.
Key points
- 6G is the next generation of wireless communication technology after 5G. Compared to the current generation, 6G is expected to be more responsive, reliable, faster, and have a higher rate of data transferable at any one time.
- 6G is expected to be accessible anywhere, secure, energy efficient, and compatible with various networks such as 5G, Wi-Fi and satellite.
- Technologies such as sensing, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and cloud computing will be important technologies for 6G.
- 6G may increase adoption of autonomous vehicles, smart city technology, manufacturing, virtual and augmented reality, remote surgery, and more.
- In 2023 the UK Government released the 6G Strategy that committed an initial £100 million for 6G research.
- The UK is a global research leader, but stakeholders see a need to better commercialise technology from research.
- Policy commentators warn that limited technology development reduces influence over international standards, which can produce a negative feedback loop, possibly weakening domestic industries.
- Significant resources are needed to engage in 6G standards creation. Some commentators say that coordination between small to medium enterprises, researchers, and related stakeholders is needed to maximise UK influence.
Acknowledgements
POST is grateful to Dylan Sherman for researching this briefing, to the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) and the Materials Processing Institute for funding his parliamentary fellowship, and to all contributors and reviewers. For further information on this subject, please contact the co-author, Dr Simon Brawley.
POSTnotes are based on literature reviews and interviews with a range of stakeholders and are externally peer-reviewed. POST would like to thank interviewees and peer reviewers for kindly giving up their time during the preparation of this briefing, including:
Members of the POST Board*
Andy Blackmore, National Physical Laboratory
Dr Simon Burley, Ofcom
Dr James Claverley, National Physical Laboratory
Professor Ian Corden, Peira Consulting
Tales Gaspar, techUK
Sophie Greaves, techUK
Professor Harold Haas, University of Cambridge
Professor Toktam Mahmoodi, King’s College London
Rose McNamee, Ofcom
Richard Moore, Ofcom
Professor Jim Norton*
Professor Timothy O’Farrell, University of Sheffield
Greig Paul, National Physical Laboratory*
Dr Patrik Persson, Ericsson
Dr Tristram Riley-Smith, University of Cambridge*
Jim Ross
Dr Mike Short*
Professor Dimitra Simeonidou, University of Bristol
Dr Andrew Smith, National Physical Laboratory
Pia Sörensen, Ericsson
Professor Rahim Tafazolli, University of Surrey
Professor Stephen Temple*
Dr Dan Warren, Samsung
*denotes people and organisations who acted as external reviewers of the briefing.
