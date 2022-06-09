7 customers save £1.7 million on mobile voice and data services

Customers achieved average savings of 73% against previous costs by joining our most recent aggregation for mobile voice and data services.

The requirement

Buying mobile voice and data services is often a routine purchase for many customers, regularly resulting in varied contract end dates from having to acquire individual mobile phones at different times. This can create a barrier to switching suppliers to gain a better value and quality service for customers.

At CCS, our technology aggregation team helps customers achieve savings by combining their mobile voice and data requirements with other organisations.

The solution

In March 2022, we ran a further competition using lot 6 of our Network Services 2 framework, in which 7 customers took part. Our mobile voice and data aggregations are run 3 to 4 times per year to offer best value to the customers considering price and quality as key factors.

For each aggregation, we engage with the market to gauge interest in upcoming mobile voice and data aggregations. Based on approximate volumes, we identify minimum indicative savings and ceiling prices for customers who take part. These are guaranteed minimum savings that customers can expect to receive.

Our technology aggregation team then runs the aggregation, identifies the supplier who is able to offer the best quality and price for the requirements, and presents each customer with a standalone contract.

The results

The 7 customers who took part in this aggregation saved £1.7 million – an average saving of 73%.

3 of these customers had also joined a previous aggregation, and despite the large savings achieved through their first aggregation, were still able to save an additional 68%.

Angela Carroll, Category Manager (Digital & ICT), South Tyneside Council said:

South Tyneside Council joined a previous CCS aggregated procurement in 2018 and benefited from 42% savings, 4 years on and after joining another CCS aggregated procurement we have continued to benefit from a further 73% saving. This totals a saving of just over £317,000. The aggregation team manage the process seamlessly and are always there to support and provide advice. The fully managed service, knowledge and resources from CCS allows the councils to not only save money but also save resources and time.

Let us bring power to procurement

National further competitions are a tried and tested approach which continue to achieve significant savings for the public sector. Taking part in an aggregation means many of the usual further competition procurement steps are handled by CCS, saving you time and resources. We will draft all documentation, build the specification and run the procurement.

Our next mobile voice and data services aggregation (NFC150) is now open for expressions of interest from customers. You have until 1 September 2022 to submit your requirements, with a formal contract award set to take place in November 2022.

Visit our aggregation web page to find out more and view our customer webinar, or if you would like to take part, please complete our online form quoting ‘NFC150 mobile voice and data aggregation’ in the comment box and a member of our team will be in touch.

To learn more about our Network Services 2 framework, please visit our framework page.