Innovation Agency
|Printable version
£8 million channelled to reduce shipping emissions
£8 million has been invested across three pioneering programmes designed to reduce the UK’s shipping emissions.
The latest UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) programme winners have been announced by the Department for Transport (DfT) in partnership with Innovate UK.
Each programme was set with its own unique challenge, with the overarching objective of reducing the maritime industry’s emissions.
Innovative solutions
Across all three programmes, 32 winners will collectively receive up to £8 million to test innovative solutions, from artificial intelligence maritime traffic planning and autonomous vessels to establishing green shipping routes between the Netherlands and Ireland.
The funded projects
Smart Shipping Accelerating Fund
A programme focused on the decarbonisation of the maritime industry using digital solutions. With 30 winners having successfully won grants for their proposed projects, the programme will run from 1 November 2024 to 31 March 2025.
Winners include the following projects.
Project Sunflower
This is a groundbreaking initiative, looking to create autonomous solutions for Terminal Tractors at ports, a significant contributor to greenhouse gases in the shipping supply chain.
Project BlueWater
A project that will explore how multi-use drones can improve smart shipping, port efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and boost air quality.
EcoRoutePlanner
This project is looking to bring advanced digital tools for smart route planning and operational efficiency for crew transfer vessels responsible for servicing off-shore wind farms.
CMDC5 International Green Corridors Fund: UK-Netherlands feasibility studies
Green North Sea Shipping Corridor
The winning project looks to establish a Green Shipping Corridor (GSC) between Port of Tyne (UK) and IJmuiden (Netherlands) by decarbonising the route that is currently served by ageing vessels, and transitioning to methanol-fuelled RoRo and RoPax vessels.
This will also include testing the operational feasibility of these vessels and the landside infrastructure to support its rollout.
CMDC5 International Green Corridors Fund: UK-Ireland feasibility studies
This fund was tasked within finding a solution to the shipping route between Dublin and Holyhead, which is both the shortest and busiest route in the Irish sea.
Greening the Irish Sea: The Central Corridor
The winning project will be using the fund to validate and test methanol against other fuel alternatives, while also exploring methanol bunkering and production at each end of the corridor.
Greener technologies and processes
James Lovett, Maritime Lead at Innovate UK, comments:
Like so many transport industries, transitioning to green technologies has historically been a challenge for the maritime sector. With extremely busy shipping channels and routes reliant on old technologies, integrating sustainable solutions whilst maintaining current levels of activity is a difficult process.
UK SHORE’s funding programmes have all been commissioned with the objective of reducing the UK maritime industry’s carbon emissions. Each of the 32 announced winners present their own innovative projects, looking to accelerate the rollout of greener technologies and processes throughout the industry.
We’re excited to see how these projects unfold over the coming months.
Keep informed
Sign up to the Smart Shipping Group for free to gain access to the latest news, updates, events and competitions in this space.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/8-million-channelled-to-reduce-shipping-emissions/
|
Latest News from
Innovation Agency
Driving innovative solutions to improve health and nutrition18/10/2024 09:25:00
Innovate UK and BBSRC announce £2.5 million investment for 13 projects to drive the design and development of innovative food and beverage products.
Building evidence on the benefits of testing and treating in the community16/10/2024 09:10:00
Blog posted by: Omobolanle Olagunju, 15 October 2024.
Collaborating to tackle heart failure10/10/2024 12:25:00
Health Innovation North West Coast is exploring ways to improve the care of patients with heart failure (HF).
New Momentum accelerator to boost existing health innovations09/10/2024 16:05:00
Health Innovation North West Coast has launched its first accelerator programme today, 9 October 2024. We are welcoming seven companies and seven collaborators to join us for 8 weeks of engaging, expert guidance.
National accolade for fuel poverty project02/10/2024 14:05:00
Health Innovation North West Coast has won a prestigious award for a project aimed at mitigating the impact of fuel poverty.
Health Innovation North West Coast awarded ‘Approved’ status by Menopause Experts Group01/10/2024 12:25:00
Health Innovation North West Coast has just been awarded ‘Approved’ status by Menopause Experts Group, and is also the first NHS organisation to achieve this distinction by the group.
Supporting innovators in the fight against antimicrobial resistance12/09/2024 10:10:00
Nine businesses have received £850,000 in funding from the Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst feasibility grant after completing a microbials accelerator programme, of which Health Innovation North West Coast was a delivery partner.
Breakthrough tech in paediatric care05/09/2024 12:25:00
Health Innovation North West Coast has supported the introduction of innovative digital chest drains at a UK paediatric trust for the first time.