Welsh Government
|Printable version
£8.1bn to support green infrastructure
Finance Minister Rebecca Evans has said tackling the climate and nature emergency is the “overarching ambition” of Wales’ new Infrastructure Investment Strategy.
The strategy is underpinned by investment of more than £8.1bn over the next three years.
It comes ahead of a debate on the draft budget later today in the Senedd.
Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government, said:
Our budget set the foundations to strengthen public services, tackle the climate and nature emergency, and support a zero carbon economy. Investment in the right infrastructure, in the right places, will be vital in achieving this.
Investment will differ from sector to sector and from programme to programme, but we will look to position all future investments so they play their part in helping Wales reach net zero. All areas of spend will consider environmental outcomes, even those which may have a different primary focus.
The overarching ambition of our investment will be to tackle the climate and nature emergency. It will be to ensure we have the infrastructure in place to support the Wales we want to hand on to future generations – a stronger, fairer, greener Wales.
Between now and 2025 £770m will support public transport – with a £585m investment in rail and a £185m investment in bus travel. This will provide newer and greener rolling stock, continue development of the Core Valley Lines, and support integrated transport through Metro schemes.
The strategy will also support the creation of a National Forest, and improve access to landscapes and outdoor recreation through investment in designated landscapes and the development of the Wales Coast Path, National Trails and Public Rights of Way network. In total more than £153m will be spent to support Wales’ nature and environment.
The effects of climate change are also being guarded against with investment of more than £100m on flood defences. More than 45,000 homes will benefit from additional flood protection measures in this Senedd term, and more than 17,400 homes around the Welsh coastline will see reduced risk through the Coastal Risk Management Programme.
Lee Waters, Deputy Minister for Climate Change, commented:
By investing in infrastructure we’ll open up greener forms of transport to more people, providing more choice in how we’re all able to get around. And infrastructure is about more than our built environments; we’re dedicating significant funding to enhance Wales’ natural spaces, including through the National Forest. We want to encourage people’s connection to nature and through it support their wellbeing.
This is another step in the right direction, and we know we need to do more in the next ten years than we’ve done in the last thirty if we’re to reach our NetZero target by 2050.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/81bn-support-green-infrastructure
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Community and primary care services are helping to treat people with long-COVID08/02/2022 13:10:00
A review of Wales’ long-COVID programme has found it is helping to treat and manage the needs of people who have sought help for their symptoms.
Increase in Glastir payments made in January08/02/2022 11:05:00
There has been a significant increase in the number of Glastir payments made early in the payment window to Welsh farm businesses, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
Apprenticeship Week Wales 2022: Minister commits £366 million to deliver 125,000 all age apprenticeships in Wales08/02/2022 09:05:00
The Welsh Government is investing £366 million over the next three years to deliver 125,000 all-age apprenticeships across Wales during this term of government, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced at the start of Apprenticeship Week Wales 2022.
New look online support launched providing mental health support for young people07/02/2022 14:05:00
An online resource dedicated to helping young people aged between 11 and 25 to access mental health support has been relaunched to include new information and advice.
First Minister announces locations of Wales’ commemorative woodlands07/02/2022 11:05:00
The First Minister has announced the planned locations of Wales’ first commemorative woodlands to remember all those who have died during the pandemic.
Near £11m investment to create a breast centre of excellence in Gwent part of ‘ambitious plans’ to improve patient care07/02/2022 09:05:00
Nearly £11m is being invested in a breast cancer ‘centre of excellence’ at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in a bid to improve patient care.
Free bus travel across Newport during March04/02/2022 14:05:00
Bus passengers travelling across Newport during March will receive free travel thanks to a new pilot scheme being funded by the Welsh Government.
A465 section 5 and 6: schools engagement programme04/02/2022 11:05:00
A programme has been developed to help children and young people to consider futures in construction.
Over £190,000 funding for Mudiad Meithrin will help nurture new Welsh speakers04/02/2022 09:05:00
Jeremy Miles, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, has announced an extra £191,000 in funding to support Mudiad Meithrin, including funding to help restart parent and toddler groups, Cylch Ti a Fi.
Welsh Government helps secure 102 jobs and bright future for automotive parts manufacturing factory in Powys03/02/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has stepped in to purchase a commercial property in Llanfyllin in Powys, paving the way for automotive parts manufacturer Marrill Group Ltd to take over the plant, securing 102 jobs and future expansion opportunities at the site, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, recently (01 February 2022) announced.