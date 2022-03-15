Big Lottery Fund
£90 million National Lottery boost set to help communities across England rebuild after challenging two years
Almost £90 million of vital National Lottery funding has gone to communities across England over the last three months. This significant investment, distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, has been awarded to more than 2,700 community groups and projects across the country, working hard in different ways to support local people to prosper and thrive.
Grants awarded range from £350 up to £950,000 and have been made in direct response to community needs, supporting projects focussed on key areas, such as economic prosperity, employment, young people, mental health, loneliness and helping the UK reach net zero by 2050.
The funding comes at an important time for communities. It will support ongoing efforts to rebuild after two incredibly challenging years, as well as participation in #Celebrate2022, a year of national pride and celebration. This includes Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which will bring the nation together and is expected to give community spirit a post-Pandemic boost.
Nearly 40% or £34 million of funding awarded this quarter has reached the most deprived areas in England[2], including Blackburn, Rotherham and Torbay.
Projects funded here include a digital café in Blackburn offering advice and support on computer skills, finance, budgeting and healthy eating, a group in Rotherham providing volunteering opportunities so those out of work can build work and social skills, and another in Torbay providing advice and support to unpaid carers.
