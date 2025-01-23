A blueprint for modern digital government: BCS Response

BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT fully supports the Government’s ambition to “elevate digital leadership to the centre of public sector decision-making, invest in the digital and data profession and compete for talent and raise the digital skills baseline for all public servants.”

We are particularly pleased to see the recognition that trust and accountability must be built into AI rollouts and into the job descriptions of the people leading that work.

As the home of tech professionals in the UK with a Royal Charter, BCS understands what is required to raise the level of digital skills in the workplace. Our community is ready to partner with Government to deliver these ambitions.

Reshape the public sector

Holly Porter, Managing Director, BCS Institute: "This digital vision is vital to reshape the public sector. The long-term impact will come from creating the tens of thousands more technology professionals the UK needs. That will happen not just through computing degrees but in routes like apprenticeships, FE, or by supporting career changes from women and the over 50s .

“All of these new entrants to the profession should meet independent standards to the deliver AI and other digital services that serve people safely and effectively. Professional registrations including Chartered status can give the public and government that confidence, as sectors like health area are transformed by technology.

“Embedding professionalism at every level of public service delivery will be critical to turning this ambition into lasting change. We look forward to working with Government to ensure the workforce has the right tools and training to make this digital future happen.”