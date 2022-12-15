A Budget for a fair Scotland

Spending plan will protect families and public services.

The 2023-24 Scottish Budget will take a distinctive approach to creating a fairer, more equal Scotland, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said.

He stressed the three Budget priorities of eradicating child poverty, strengthening public services and moving towards a net zero economy were strongly linked and would give more people the opportunity to flourish.

Ahead of delivering the Budget to Parliament today, Mr Swinney visited a scheme, delivered by City of Edinburgh Council and part-funded by the Scottish Government, installing insulation for households at risk of fuel poverty.

He said:

“I was encouraged to see the vital work being carried out to improve energy efficiency and make homes warmer for families facing significantly higher bills this winter. This scheme highlights how tackling the increased cost of living can assist our drive towards net zero, and is an example of the importance of effective public services.

“Our Budget goals are mutually beneficial and represent a distinctive approach to the economic challenges we face. The Scottish Budget will take further steps to address inequality and eradicate child poverty. It will encourage a just transition to net zero, creating wealth and opportunity across the country. And it will be the catalyst for reforms necessary to ensure our first-class public services remain sustainable in the face of the challenges to come.

“I would like to go even further but the cost of living crisis has also laid bare the fiscal constraints of devolution, as we cannot borrow to support day to day expenditure when times are hard to assist us through these difficult days. It is clear that businesses and households are paying a steep price for the economic mismanagement of the UK Government.

“The cost of living crisis requires decisive action. In setting this Budget, the Scottish Government will use its limited powers to the maximum extent that is responsible, to meet the challenges faced by the people of Scotland.”

Background

The Scottish Budget 2023-24 will be presented to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday 15 December.

The Scottish Government has provided more than £550 million since 2013 to councils across Scotland to provide insulation in hard-to-treat homes, helping 104,000 fuel poor households make their homes warmer and more energy efficient.

Wester Hailes is part of the Area Based Scheme delivered by City of Edinburgh council and targets households in fuel poverty/mixed tenure flats, delivering insulation and essential repairs.