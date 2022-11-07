‘A Christmas Welcome’ – First Minister launches annual Christmas Card Competition

First Minister Mark Drakeford is asking budding young artists to put their creative hats on and enter this year’s Christmas card competition.

The First Minister will choose a winning design, which will be used as his official Christmas card this year.

The First Minister sends his Christmas card to thousands of people around the world, including to His Majesty the King, to the President of the United States Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The competition is open to children in years five and six of primary schools across Wales.

The theme for this year’s competition is ‘A Christmas Welcome’.

Wales has welcomed thousands of people from Ukraine this year as they have fled the war in their homeland, as well as people from other countries around world seeking sanctuary and safety.

First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday said:

It was great to see all the cards from children all over Wales who entered the competition last year. This year, I’m looking forward to seeing my desk once again covered in brightly-coloured festive designs. I hope the theme ‘A Christmas Welcome’ will help children think about the part we can all play to welcome people, who need a safe place to live, to Wales. I’m really looking forward to seeing the results of their imaginations in my post bag.

The closing date is midday November 28.

Email your entries to cabinetcommunications@gov.wales