A community centre, affordable housing and a pub all set to benefit from the Scottish Land Fund
£2,700,202 for eight projects across Scotland
Corstorphine Community Centre (CCC) in Edinburgh has received £960,000 from the Scottish Land Fund (SLF) in order to buy Westfield House, which the organisation already uses as a community hub.
With the money, CCC will be able to purchase the building and to start making internal improvements, including improving accessibility, while at the same time continuing to provide a wide range of services and space for hire.
The grants are amongst eight that have been awarded to groups across Scotland by the Scottish Land Fund, which is funded by the Scottish Government.
Amongst those also receiving funding are Tayvallich Initiative, which has received £565,608 to purchase land in Argyll & Bute where it will build housing for affordable rent, along with a number of environmental initiatives.
And Kingsbarns Community Development Trust has been awarded £590,000 to establish a community hub, which will consist of rooms to let, pub, restaurant, cafe, and community shop.
