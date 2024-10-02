Association for Project Management
A Creativity Strategy Modelled from Walt Disney – Imagineering
The SWWE Regional Network were very pleased to welcome back to Bristol, Tim Lyons, of APM’s People Interest Network, to talk about creative problem solving using an imagineering approach. This event was held on 25 September 2024.
Tim started with a quote from Albert Einstein: We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.
Effective problem solving requires a more creative approach.
Robert Dilts, a pioneer in Neuro Linguistic Programming, NLP, recognised how Walt Disney personally approached problem solving. Disney adopted three roles to think about problems from different perspectives. He had the ability to do this on his own, and even had different rooms in his house to focus his thinking on each of the 3 perspectives.
The imagineering approach involves 3 roles, the Dreamer, the Realist, and the Critic.
The Dreamer focusses on the What. What would we like to achieve, using our imagination with no boundaries, what would an ideal solution to a problem look like, what is out vision and purpose.
The Realist focuses on the How. The plan to deliver the ideal solution, the resources needed, time scales, etc.
The Critic focusses on Why (not). What could go wrong, the risks, checks and balances, playing devils advocate. Evaluate the potential issues, compliance to standards and regulations. The critic also identifies and keeps +ve byproducts.
The process always starts with the Dreamer, then the Realist and finally the Critic, and there can be a number of iterations if needed.
There is a 4th role, that of the Integrator, to generate an action plan to solve the problem and to note the side issues / byproducts.
The process can be quick, 2-3 hours of team working. The whole team work on each role together, and ensuring that the roles are kept separate in their minds and there is no leakage!. It is essential in the Dreamer stage that no ideas are dismissed too early.
A big advantage is that the team then owns the resulting solution and action plan and will be motivated to deliver it.
