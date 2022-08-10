A healthy start to the year: Review of the techUK H&SC Programme

The first half of 2022 has been full of activities for the techUK Health and Social Care programme and the members working closely with the team. This August, we therefore wanted to provide an overview of key areas of focus and the work done for the past six months. None of this would be possible without the involvement and support of our members, therefore we'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you!

Now, at the beginning of the year, we set out our strategy for 2022, working closely with members and with the Health & Social Care Council, and since have sought to deliver on the core areas of interest to our members. From online and in-person events to consultations and our ICS paper, the past few months have seen us focus on:

Fostering engagement with central bodies

After kicking off the year with a briefing from the former NHSX unit, and following the merger of NHSX into NHS England, we have been organising a series of workshops with the Transformation Directorate as well as continuing to foster our strategic partnership with NHS Digital. The Frontline Digitisation Working Group has held monthly meetings with the EPR vendor group, as well as organising three wider briefings to update members on the programme, and one dedicated to maternity EPRs.

Further to this, techUK has held a workshop with members and the Centre for Improving Data Collaboration looking at the data needs of innovators, supported early market engagement events with the team leading on digital maturity assessments, and organised a lunchtime lecture series with the NHS AI Lab.