Tuesday 03 Sep 2024 @ 12:15
YPO
Printable version

A helping hand with your school essentials

YPO is thrilled to announce a price freeze on 50 essential items until 2025, saving our customers over £1million+.

Our catalogue and DfE approved frameworks are part of the Get help buying for schools service, which aims to support schools and trusts to buy goods and services compliantly.

Importantly, it provides peace of mind that they are receiving good value in terms of cost and quality. 

Shop with us and have confidence in our 50 years of experience and dedication to providing the best value educational supplies throughout the UK.

We’re here to deliver better value:

  • DfE approved frameworks 
  • 50 years supplying education
  • Trusted by schools nationwide
  • Fully compliant products
  • Reliable stock availability
  • YPO product sales support NSPCC*

View our 50 classroom essentials today >

Prices frozen on selected products until 31 December 2024. Subject to availability.

+ Based on average annual purchase volumes. See T&Cs for more information.

* By buying select YPO range products, you’re helping to support the NSPCC. Visit ypo.co.uk/nspcc to find out more.

 

Channel website: https://www.ypo.co.uk/

Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/a-helping-hand-with-your-school-essentials

Share this article
YPO Logo

Home

About YPO

 Events

Blog

Contact Us

Latest News from
YPO

20 years of YPO and South Yorkshire Fire

21/08/2024 12:25:00

YPO and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue celebrate 20 years of collaboration.

YPO provided recruitment advice at Wakefield Pride

09/08/2024 09:10:00

Wakefield-based YPO, one of the UK’s largest education and public sector buying organisations, hosted a recruitment focused drop-in as part of their sponsorship of Wakefield Pride 2024.

YPO sponsors Emergency Services Show

07/08/2024 09:20:00

As we continue to mark our 50th year with exciting opportunities and activity, we’re delighted to announce that we’re key the key sponsor of the sustainability stage at the upcoming Emergency Services Show.

Procurement Reform impact on schools and trusts

30/07/2024 14:05:00

The much-talked-about reform to our public procurement law is nearly here.

NSPCC campaign urges summer groups to host events

26/07/2024 09:25:00

As we celebrate our 50th year in the education sector, we recognise how important it is to keep our children safe. That’s why we’re proud to have an exclusive partnership with the NSPCC.

Spending Trends of Early Years Educators

27/06/2024 12:15:00

The early years education sector across the UK is facing unprecedented financial and operational pressures.

YPO partners with National Read-Aloud Challenge

24/06/2024 12:15:00

The National Read-Aloud Challenge was created by Fonetti to minimise the lost learning which can happen over the summer holidays.

YPO proudly sponsors the Yorkshire Choice Awards

17/06/2024 09:15:00

The 2024 Yorkshire Choice Awards (YCA) were held on Friday, June 7th at The Centenary Pavilion, Elland Road in Leeds. As always, the event was an unforgettable celebration of the exceptional talent, dedication, and community spirit that define Yorkshire.

YPO raises over £100,000 for the NSPCC

13/06/2024 13:05:00

Wakefield-based YPO, one of the UK’s largest education and public sector buying organisations, has reached a significant fundraising milestone for the NSPCC.