Chatham House
|Printable version
A long war works against Ukraine – and the West’s own security
EXPERT COMMENT
A protracted conflict works in Russia’s favour. But there is a clear path to bringing it to an early end.
Nobody wanted a long war in Ukraine. Russia didn’t plan for it, and the West wasn’t prepared for it.
Ukraine and its Western partners had dared to hope that the successes of autumn 2022 might cause Russia’s army to implode. There was similar vain hope that the late Yevgeny Prigozhin’s coup of June 2023 would succeed – or at least weaken the Kremlin’s grip on its war. These hopes proved naïve.
Russia, meanwhile, expected a short victorious war of weeks if not days, one that would barely be felt by its population, except to glory in the defeat of Zelenskyy and his ‘Nazi regime’. This belief also proved delusional.
But with neither side achieving satisfaction, the alternative – the long war (‘forever war’, say some) grows more likely, and undoubtedly favours the invader.
For Ukraine, the long war is nothing short of disastrous. Even if it were willing to, the country cannot recruit anything like the numbers Russia can press into service. It also places greater value on human life than its opponent, meaning it inevitably suffers more from a protracted war of attrition.
Russia, by contrast, has settled into what Natalie Sabanadze has blackly called its ‘zone of comfort’. To Moscow, the war is manageable, the president and the elite are secure, and most crucially of all, Western resolve seems brittle.
The EU’s hard-fought-for €50 billion funding package has passed on the second attempt, but future funding will surely face similar challenges. Meanwhile vital military aid from the US is still held hostage in Congress.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/02/long-war-works-against-ukraine-and-wests-own-security
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Yes, China pressured Iran on Red Sea attacks – but only to protect its own ships08/02/2024 13:20:00
Reports that China pushed for a complete end to Houthi attacks are inaccurate: Beijing will not use its limited influence to support the US agenda.
President Aliyev’s snap election in Azerbaijan locks in his legitimacy and normalizes his prerogative07/02/2024 09:20:00
As Azerbaijan faces transitions in its relations with Armenia and its energy portfolio, this week’s poll secures the leadership into the next decade.
European farmers protests show the need for a just transition to Net Zero02/02/2024 12:20:00
Events in France and Germany show that policies to deliver sustainable food, transport and energy systems need to take far better account of the needs of rural communities.
Pakistan must ensure free and fair elections to avert a meltdown01/02/2024 12:20:00
With rumours rife that the results of Pakistan’s general elections have already been decided, the country’s multiple crises look set to intensify.
Canada braces for the possible return of Donald Trump29/01/2024 13:20:00
As Trump consolidates his position as Republican front runner, Canada must prepare for his possible new administration to ensure access to the vital US market.
Iran–Pakistan tensions: Why further escalation is unlikely25/01/2024 09:20:00
Despite fears that Iran–Pakistan strikes would see spillover of conflict from the Middle East, the situation remains relatively self-contained.
The economic case for a Gaza ceasefire24/01/2024 14:20:00
The risk of regional escalation means that the Gulf Arab states should do more to push for a ceasefire, not only for humanitarian reasons, but for their economic self-interest.
China’s economy is becoming a drag on global growth24/01/2024 11:25:00
Growth looks set to weaken this year, but authorities remain unable to deliver a large monetary stimulus and unwilling to deliver a large fiscal one.