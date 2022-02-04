Buckingham Palace
A message from The Duke of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra on World Cancer Day
A message from The Duke of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra on World Cancer Day.
On World Cancer Day, we recognise the researchers, supporters, volunteers and staff who contribute to the life-changing work of Cancer Research UK and send our heartfelt thanks for your tireless efforts to support those living with and affected by cancer.
This year, February 4th also marks the twentieth anniversary of Cancer Research UK, providing an opportunity to reflect on the charity’s innovations and breakthroughs.
From spearheading the ground-breaking HPV vaccine, to supporting cancer patients through the difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic, your life-saving discoveries and pioneering projects continue to bring us closer to a cancer-free world.
As Joint Presidents, we send our congratulations to all at Cancer Research UK on reaching this significant milestone, and wish you the very best as you progress your invaluable work.
HRH The Duke of Gloucester and HRH Princess Alexandra
