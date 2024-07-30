A new SDR should make increased UK defence spending count

EXPERT COMMENT

While problems with procurement and recruitment may be being addressed, appointing external reviewers to the Strategic Defence Review is a creative way to overcome inter-service rivalry and build on deep experience.

On 18 July the new UK government announced it would conduct a Strategic Defence Review (SDR), shaped by three external reviewers: Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, Dr Fiona Hill and General Sr Richard Barrons.

Parameters have been set out which are consistent with the previous government. And much of the threat analysis in the 2023 Integrated Review Refresh will likely still stand – although it is inevitable that any definitive statement of security threats risks being overtaken by events. The SDR will stress the importance of NATO, retain the UK’s nuclear weapons system, and ensure continued support for Ukraine.

Prior to the 2024 election, the Labour Party also said they were committed to continuing the AUKUS partnership on nuclear submarines and on new technologies (AUKUS Pillar 2). The UK government will also presumably look to set out a timetable for hitting their 2.5 per cent GDP target on defence spending.

However, some shifts in emphasis are evident. The appointment of the external reviewers suggests that the focus will be even more on the practicalities of European security in the face of a more unpredictable United States: Dr Hill has extensive Russia expertise and knowledge of US politics; General Sir Richard Barrons has deep military experience; and George Robertson, the first secretary of defence in the Blair government, was a highly regarded secretary general of NATO.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.