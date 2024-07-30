Chatham House
|Printable version
A new SDR should make increased UK defence spending count
EXPERT COMMENT
While problems with procurement and recruitment may be being addressed, appointing external reviewers to the Strategic Defence Review is a creative way to overcome inter-service rivalry and build on deep experience.
On 18 July the new UK government announced it would conduct a Strategic Defence Review (SDR), shaped by three external reviewers: Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, Dr Fiona Hill and General Sr Richard Barrons.
Parameters have been set out which are consistent with the previous government. And much of the threat analysis in the 2023 Integrated Review Refresh will likely still stand – although it is inevitable that any definitive statement of security threats risks being overtaken by events. The SDR will stress the importance of NATO, retain the UK’s nuclear weapons system, and ensure continued support for Ukraine.
Prior to the 2024 election, the Labour Party also said they were committed to continuing the AUKUS partnership on nuclear submarines and on new technologies (AUKUS Pillar 2). The UK government will also presumably look to set out a timetable for hitting their 2.5 per cent GDP target on defence spending.
However, some shifts in emphasis are evident. The appointment of the external reviewers suggests that the focus will be even more on the practicalities of European security in the face of a more unpredictable United States: Dr Hill has extensive Russia expertise and knowledge of US politics; General Sir Richard Barrons has deep military experience; and George Robertson, the first secretary of defence in the Blair government, was a highly regarded secretary general of NATO.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/07/new-sdr-should-make-increased-uk-defence-spending-count
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Kamala Harris would bring greater foreign policy experience than most new US presidents29/07/2024 09:20:00
Were she elected president in November, the vice president would likely oversee significant continuity with Biden’s foreign policy – except, perhaps, on Gaza.
The UK needs to move faster on nuclear energy cybersecurity26/07/2024 16:15:00
The country’s nuclear energy industry has languished. The new government’s plans to revive it provide important opportunities, but cybersecurity needs bolstering.
Netanyahu’s speech sought bipartisan support by invoking the threat of Iran26/07/2024 15:25:00
Israel’s prime minister offered little hope for Americans seeking a swift end to the war – and gave no detail on a dignified future for Palestinians.
The UK needs an India strategy that goes beyond the trade deal26/07/2024 12:20:00
David Lammy will use his visit to renew momentum on the FTA negotiations, but he should also realize the strategic, economic and symbolic potential of a deeper UK-India relationship.
The Fatah–Hamas agreement increases Chinese influence in Palestinian affairs. But the road to unity is rocky25/07/2024 13:10:00
For Palestinian factions a new agreement is more about short term ideological and political priorities than establishing a genuine united front.
China’s third plenum – watch what they do, not what they say23/07/2024 15:10:00
Last week’s plenum was light on substance, but even if the CCP had been clearer about its intentions, we might still be none the wiser about the direction of policy.
Biden’s decision to withdraw is an act of true leadership. It is also his best chance at ensuring his legacy23/07/2024 09:20:00
Biden repaired damage to US leadership, delivered economic recovery, and rallied support for Ukraine. The Democratic Party must now unite to protect these achievements.
Poland could be Europe’s rising star on defence and security22/07/2024 16:20:00
Reconciling its transatlantic approach with EU defence initiatives could make Poland a leader on European defence.