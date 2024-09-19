BCS
A new way to launch tech careers
BCS is a key partner in a new programme designed to help people from marginalised communities launch tech careers while also helping employers fill their IT vacancies.
As the number of vacancies in the UK tech sector approaches 900,000, BCS announces its place in a new strategic partnership designed to help people from diverse and marginalised communities launch tech careers. The innovative scheme, along with its clear focus on enabling social mobility, also aims to help prominent employers fill their IT vacancies.
A new platform for the tech sector
The new platform, called GetMyFirstDigitalJob, will support an initial cohort of 250 learners, who have recently completed high quality skills based IT training through the Institute of Coding’s Click Start programme, to transition into digital roles. The learning programme is funded by Nominet.
GetMyFirstDigitalJob uses innovative technology, coupled with expert human advice, to drive powerful insights that partner employers with prospective employees. It provides access to a rich online vacancy marketplace, where employers can communicate their vacancies, apprenticeships and work experience opportunities.
This recruitment platform has been developed by TheTalentPeople, a social enterprise that works with leading employers such as Costa Coffee, the Royal Academy of Engineering and Channel 4.
Julia Adamson, Managing Director, Education & Public Benefit at BCS said: ‘Through reaching a range of learners through the Institute of Coding’s Click Start programme, we will be able to give employers a diverse range of talent and ensure learners can gain employment in jobs where they’ll be able to kick start a new career.’
Rachid Hourizi, Director of the Institute of Coding, said: ‘The Institute of Coding is committed to ensuring that as many people as possible have the skills needed to thrive in their career. Our work helps industry to plug the ongoing digital skills gap, by easing the process of recruitment for employers and candidates and through this collaboration our learners will have access to some of the biggest employers in the country.’
David Allison, CEO of TheTalentPeople said: ‘There is a strong demand for digital skills from the UK economy, but there are many barriers to people getting into the tech sector. This is an exciting project that will unite learners and employers to combat both the digital skills shortage and help businesses ensure they have the skilled employees they need to thrive.’
Closing the digital skills gap
Click Start is a multimillion-pound programme developed by the Institute of Coding and is funded by Nominet, a public benefit company and guardian of the .UK internet namespace.
In 2023, Nominet committed to £12 million in funding over three years to develop the Click Start programme which tackles the twin challenge of social mobility and the UK’s digital skills gap.
Paul Fletcher, CEO of Nominet, commented: ‘This project aims to innovatively bridge this gap and get people from disadvantaged backgrounds into digital careers. It’s a national challenge that we are tackling in a local, targeted way through regional partners, really getting into the heart of communities across the UK.’
Click Start is a national programme, but it is divided into regions, each with a distinct focus. The scheme has been organised in this way because no two communities are alike; each will have specific employment challenges and opportunities.
Key focuses include helping ex-military personnel reskill in cyber security. Other areas focus on improving gender representation, boosting inclusion and supporting people from diverse ethnic backgrounds into tech careers, as well as addressing rural poverty in the South West.
The programme aims to engage with people who are underrepresented in tech careers, teach them important digital skills, and help them navigate employment pathways. Learners will be supported through their training by a network of university partners. The programme offers two routes of study: broad online programmes for light intervention and deep support at a regional level for those facing higher barriers into employment and training. Those accessing the deeper provision will receive employability support through a network of charity partners.
The launch comes as the number of vacancies in the UK’s tech sector approaches 900,000, while almost 60% of the UK’s workforce lack the skills to complete 20 digital tasks the government has identified as essential, including finding relevant information online and identifying secure websites.
These key tasks are based on the Essential Digital Skills Framework, which was developed in collaboration between the government and industry, and defines the digital skills adults need to safely benefit from, participate in and contribute to the digital world. Key skill categories include: communication, information handling, transacting, problems solving and being safe and legal online.
Julia Adamson MBE, Managing Director, Education & Public Benefit at BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT added: ‘At BCS we want to make IT good for society, and build a profession that’s competent, ethical, accountable and inclusive.'
Find your way into a tech career with the GetMyFirstDigitalJob programme.
