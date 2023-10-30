Welsh Government
|Printable version
A passport to unlock Welsh heritage: get started during Welsh Museums Festival
The Welsh Museums Festival is making a return for the half term holidays (Saturday 28 October to Sunday 5 November) with a week of special events to celebrate the diverse history and culture of our country.
More than 45 large and small museums across Wales are taking part in the festival this week, offering a number of mostly free, exciting and diverse activities for families, from a ‘climate rave’ in Rhayader to a potion-making workshop in Ceredigion and storytelling in Cardiff.
There will also be an exciting new Wales History Trails Passport Challenge, which will require museum-goers to visit six museums, of their choosing, up until April 2024. Once all visits are completed, passport holders can enter a special prize draw to win two free National Trust family day passes and wireless Bluetooth headphones.
In the lead up to the festival, the Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden, had the opportunity to visit the Firing Line Museum at Cardiff Castle.
The Firing Line is a military museum which tells the story of 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards and The Royal Welsh. It is one of four accredited military museums in Wales and is taking part in the Welsh Museums Festival.
A brand-new Halloween activity booklet will be available at most participating museums, allowing young visitors to explore the history of Halloween in Wales and across the world with games and puzzles.
The Welsh Museums Festival is made possible by funding from the Welsh Government. The festival is hosted by 45+ museums throughout Wales as part of an ongoing initiative to increase publicity and footfall for individual museums.
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, yesterday said:
The Welsh Government is delighted to fund the Welsh Museums Festival through the Welsh Museums Federation.
The festival is an excellent opportunity for us to highlight the contributions of the local museums sector and showcase the diversity of museums across Wales. With half term taking place this week there are plenty of opportunities for people to discover what their local museum has to offer.
Rachael Rogers of the Welsh Museums Federation yesterday said:
The festival is a great opportunity to showcase the amazing work done by museums across the country. Our museums not only offer visitors the chance to learn about our Welsh heritage, but they also promote the Welsh language, and they offer free events in a warm and welcoming space which is more important than ever.
The Welsh Museums Festival 2023 takes place between 28 October until 5 November. Full list of participating museums and event listings can be found at: Welsh Museums Festival: our events
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/passport-unlock-welsh-heritage-get-started-during-welsh-museums-festival
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Single use plastic ban comes into force as Welsh Government strives to reach net zero30/10/2023 14:05:00
A number of singles use plastics have been banned from being supplied in Wales today.
Continued support for tenants of rented social accommodations in Wales27/10/2023 12:15:00
Last year, as part of the wider commitment to end homelessness in Wales, the Welsh Government announced a number of steps to support people in social rented accommodation as part of an agreement with local authorities and Registered Social Landlords.
Health Minister thanks GPs for helping tackle the 8am bottleneck26/10/2023 14:05:00
The Health Minister has thanked GPs for progress made in tackling the 8am bottleneck and making it easier for people to get appointments.
Wales Climate Week 202326/10/2023 11:05:00
Wales Climate Week encourages a national conversation on climate change and provides an opportunity for a wide range of stakeholders to network and engage in important discussions on how Wales can play its part in tackling climate change.
“We are delighted with the progress of the Basic Income pilot scheme and hearing about the positive impact on those taking part,” says Minister25/10/2023 14:15:00
Minister for Social Justice and Chief Whip Jane Hutt has praised the progress and uptake of the Basic Income pilot scheme after meeting care leavers taking part in the innovative programme.
Early intervention key to tackling attendance25/10/2023 09:05:00
The Education Minister Jeremy Miles yesterday published a new guidance to help schools to work with families and relevant agencies to make sure learners come to school.
‘Bold and progressive’ new standard will see the biggest changes to social housing in more than 20 years24/10/2023 14:05:00
Climate Change Minister Julie James has today introduced a new Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) which will see the biggest changes to social housing standards in more than 20 years.
Paving the way for the future of procurement in Wales24/10/2023 09:05:00
We have made a significant step forward in the world of procurement and commercial services to develop the first apprenticeship framework in Wales.
Care experienced young people in North Wales to have say on care services declaration23/10/2023 16:05:00
The Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan, will meet with care experienced children and young people in North Wales to discuss the declaration which is informing radical reform of care services in Wales.