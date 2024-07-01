Chatham House
A sad and sorry debate
EXPERT COMMENT
President Biden struggled to reassure an ambivalent public while Donald Trump played fast and loose with the facts.
President Biden and former President Trump held their first debate in Atlanta on Thursday night with the election on a knife’s edge. Given Biden’s faltering performance, this may also turn out to be the only debate.
Recent polls have the candidates tied 50-50. But 20 per cent of voters were ‘undecided’ and 60 per cent of Americans had planned to watch the debates.
In Europe, where the UK and France hold their own significant elections in July, most slept through this debate. Yet no election matters more for Europe’s security and for international order than the US vote on 5 November.
