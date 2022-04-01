A solution for the distribution of the Household Support Fund

Find out how our Voucher Schemes framework can help local authorities to distribute the government’s Household Support Fund.

The Voucher Schemes framework (RM6255) is available to help you quickly and efficiently set up voucher schemes to support citizens – particularly in times of need. It is very well suited to the distribution of the Household Support Fund, a central government fund to be used to support households in the most need with their food, energy and water bills. Advice from the Department for Work and Pensions states that local authorities “have the ability to deliver the scheme through a variety of routes including providing vouchers to households”.

The framework offers a fully managed service that includes the design, implementation and management of voucher schemes tailored to your specific needs – whether that is grocery or other retail vouchers for people in need or something simpler such as rewards for survey completions. Suppliers will work with you to put a scheme in place that meets the particular needs of you and your recipients. Local authorities are already using the framework to dispense vouchers for free school meals and fuel payments.

Why choose the framework?

Putting a voucher scheme in place through the framework has many advantages, including:

a fast and compliant route to market with a direct award option – a simple scheme can be set up in 2 to 3 weeks

discounts on the face value of the voucher based on the size and value of your scheme

no minimum scheme value required to use the framework

fast, secure voucher distribution

vouchers are valid for a time period specified by you

unused or lost vouchers will be replaced or refunded

free helpline available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year

If you would like to offer vouchers for employee benefit, reward or recognition please take a look at our Employee Benefits framework (RM6133).

Let us bring power to your procurement

For more information on the framework and how to get started, visit the framework page on our website.

For further help, please get in touch:

call 0345 410 2222

email info@crowncommercial.gov.uk

fill in our online form

You can also find a full list of all the commercial agreements we offer, alongside details of how we can help you build policy considerations into your procurement, in our interactive digital brochure.