A statement on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

A statement from Sir Nicholas Serota, Chair, Arts Council England, on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Our nation and people around the world mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who embodied the values of duty, dedication, courage and determination.

As an organisation established by Royal Charter in 1946, we want to express our immeasurable gratitude to Her Majesty the Queen for her support for the arts and culture sector over so many years, which included her patronage of many cultural organisations.

As we reflect upon the unprecedented service and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, all our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time.

Sir Nicholas Serota, CH

Chair, Arts Council England