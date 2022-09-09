Arts Council England
|Printable version
A statement on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
A statement from Sir Nicholas Serota, Chair, Arts Council England, on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Our nation and people around the world mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who embodied the values of duty, dedication, courage and determination.
As an organisation established by Royal Charter in 1946, we want to express our immeasurable gratitude to Her Majesty the Queen for her support for the arts and culture sector over so many years, which included her patronage of many cultural organisations.
As we reflect upon the unprecedented service and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, all our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time.
Sir Nicholas Serota, CH
Chair, Arts Council England
Original article link: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/statement-her-majesty-queen-elizabeth-II
Latest News from
Arts Council England
£120,000 flag from sledge of British polar explorer at risk of leaving UK05/09/2022 16:20:00
A temporary export bar has been placed on a sledge flag from Captain Henry Kellett’s arctic expeditions.
Archbishop's gift to Queen Elizabeth I at risk of leaving the UK05/09/2022 13:35:00
A temporary export bar has been placed on a manuscript gifted to Queen Elizabeth I by Archbishop Matthew Parker.
Midlands artist explores Psychosis through creativity31/05/2022 15:05:00
A children’s illustrator and designer from Derbyshire is set to share both her creative and mental health journey thanks to funding from Arts Council.
The South West Culture Digest - Spring 202226/05/2022 13:10:00
For this Spring’s South West Culture Digest, we reflect on the last few months – from our recent funding announcements, to the magical Green Space Dark Skies events as part of UNBOXED Festival, and our recent visit to the Isles of Scilly; a significant place in our commitment to bringing more cultural experiences to communities that have been underserved in the past.
Over £2.9 million invested in South West projects from Capital Investment Fund11/05/2022 10:20:00
Creative and cultural organisations from the Isles of Scilly to Gloucester, up to Swindon, and over to Gosport, will benefit from a share of £22.7 million, as part of the Capital Investment Programme set out to help more than 60 organisations across the country.
£4.58million invested for Platinum Jubilee celebrations11/04/2022 16:20:00
We’ve just announced £4.58million for 704 voluntary and community organisations to put creativity at the heart of their celebrations for Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.
Treasured memories sparkle thanks to Derby artist07/04/2022 09:15:00
With support from Arts Council, a Derby-based artist is helping people unlock and share stories of their family and heritage – inspired by jewellery.
£10 million Cézanne painting at risk of leaving UK04/04/2022 10:07:00
A temporary export bar has been placed on Ferme Normande, Été (Hattenville) by Paul Cézanne