A strong civilian coalition is vital to avert Sudan’s disintegration

EXPERT COMMENT

While the anti-war, pro-democracy Taqaddum coalition offers a glimmer of hope, the main challenge for its members will be to remain united and act decisively in negotiations over ending the war and Sudan’s political future.

The war in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shows no sign of stopping, amid grave human rights violations against civilians by both sides and a growing number of external actors fuelling the conflict.

The UN has warned of humanitarian catastrophe, with millions of people at actual or imminent risk of famine. With escalating fighting and ethnically targeted violence, particularly in Darfur, neither side is likely to be able to achieve a decisive victory, which could lead to a protracted conflict and the de facto partition of the country.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.