Association for Project Management
|Printable version
A tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
The Association for Project Management (APM) is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
Professor Adam Boddison, Chief Executive of APM, commented: “On behalf of our employees and members, I would like to express our sincere condolences to the Royal Family on this saddest of news. For 70 years, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a guiding light to Britain and the World, showing true leadership during periods of immense challenge and unprecedented change. She will be greatly missed.”
The Queen, who began her reign in 1952, was the longest serving British monarch in history.
APM was privileged to have received Royal Charter by approval of Her Majesty in December 2017, making it the only chartered membership organisation for the project profession in the world. The charter marked a significant achievement in the evolution of project management and those who make, and seek to make, a career in this field.
We join those around the world offering our heartfelt condolences to the entire Royal Family.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/a-tribute-to-her-majesty-queen-elizabeth-ii/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
APM exhibits at the British Academy of Management conference09/09/2022 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) was proud to support the 36th annual British Academy of Management (BAM) conference, which brought together leading management scholars to share their latest research.
The APM Volunteer Achievement Awards: A winner's perspective08/09/2022 16:20:00
The 2022 APM Volunteer Achievement Awards are coming up and nominations are now open.
APM Community: APM’s online forum reaches 5,000 activated members08/09/2022 13:20:00
APM Community – the online platform that connects Association for Project Management (APM) members from around the world – has achieved a major milestone of 5,000 activated users.
Professor Naomi Brookes named Honorary Fellow of APM02/09/2022 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has named Naomi Brookes, Professor of Complex Programme Management at WMG, University of Warwick, as its newest Honorary Fellow.
APM Volunteer Achievement Awards 202229/08/2022 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered body for the project profession, is delighted to officially invite nominations for its fifth Volunteer Achievement Awards.
The foundation of a project: How do you set a project off on the right track?26/08/2022 13:20:00
Projects are happening all the time across the world. Delivering any project successfully – regardless of size, cost or nature – means it must be built with the right foundation. Effective risk management plays an important part and is necessary for a successful project.
Political instability expected to negatively impact projects across the UK22/08/2022 10:20:00
Most project professionals in the UK say political instability is negatively impacting projects they’re working on, according to new data from Association for Project Management (APM).
Starting your journey in project management: How to gain real world experience19/08/2022 10:20:00
Projects happen in every industry sector, from technology and engineering, to arts and entertainment. What’s more, organisations are increasing the number of projects they’re working on, so there’s a growing requirement for skilled project managers to deliver them successfully.
Unequal pay is main barrier for women in project management, new study reveals12/08/2022 10:20:00
A new survey by Association for Project Management (APM) has revealed the differences between what male and female project professionals consider to be the biggest barrier preventing more women entering the project profession.