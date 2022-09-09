A tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The Association for Project Management (APM) is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Professor Adam Boddison, Chief Executive of APM, commented: “On behalf of our employees and members, I would like to express our sincere condolences to the Royal Family on this saddest of news. For 70 years, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a guiding light to Britain and the World, showing true leadership during periods of immense challenge and unprecedented change. She will be greatly missed.”

The Queen, who began her reign in 1952, was the longest serving British monarch in history.

APM was privileged to have received Royal Charter by approval of Her Majesty in December 2017, making it the only chartered membership organisation for the project profession in the world. The charter marked a significant achievement in the evolution of project management and those who make, and seek to make, a career in this field.

We join those around the world offering our heartfelt condolences to the entire Royal Family.