A very Merry Fishmas for South East anglers

Annual stocking of 52,000 fish is a gift to SE anglers this Xmas. Presents of roach, barbel, chub, dace & native crucian carp delivered to local rivers.

Ahead of the festive season, the Environment Agency has provided an early Christmas present to South East anglers with 52,300 fish being introduced into the region’s rivers this year.

As the weather turns colder, the Environment Agency’s annual programme of boosting fish populations is a welcome stocking filler for local anglers across the South East. Rivers, still waters, and local clubs continue to be stocked with batches of juvenile fish this winter.

Restocking occurs in winter because water temperatures are low and this minimises any stress on the fish, giving them the best possible survival rates. It also enables them to acclimatise to their new surroundings, ahead of their spawning season in the spring.

This year alone has seen 22,650 fish, including species such as chub, dace, barbel, roach, tench and native crucian carp, be restocked at 17 different fisheries and waters in the Thames Valley.

Hampshire fisheries have been boosted with 3,500 tench being introduced together with stretches of the River Stour in Kent benefitting from 4,000 dace and chub (2,000 of both species).

Kent and South London have seen a total of 10,500 specimen fish thriving in local fisheries and fish populations in Hertfordshire and North London, particularly on the rivers Colne and Lee, have swelled by 12,500 this year. This is in addition to 3,500 tench and rudd making fisheries in the Solent their new home.

Stocking provides more opportunities for anglers

David Webb, EA Fisheries Team Leader, yesterday said:

This year’s carefully coordinated releases on South East rivers and still waters provides an amazing opportunity to further increase fish numbers and help our local angling clubs. Through our breeding program we are enhancing fishing at popular fisheries across the South East by boosting stocks and providing even more opportunities for anglers. Without the income from rod licences this vital work would not be possible. We work closely with our partners to protect and enhance local fish populations. We do this by responding to reports of fish in distress, gathering evidence at pollution incidents, protecting or enhancing habitats for fish, improving angling access and addressing barriers to fish migration.

All rod licence income is used to fund work to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries. You can buy your rod licence online. Before you go out to enjoy a spot of fishing remember it’s important to buy a rod licence, as you could end up with a nasty surprise.

Over £20,000 in fines has been issued in the South East so far to unlicensed anglers from court hearing dates between 1 January to 9 December 2024 inclusive. For a festive treat, a rod licence could make a great Christmas present.

Nationally, the number of fish reared from the EA’s Calverton fish farm in Nottinghamshire during 2023/24 to boost populations in fisheries around the country is 478,937.

Being the principal supply of coarse fish for 32 years, the fish farm plays a crucial role to help improve fisheries around the country.

Specialist fisheries experts spend the year breeding and growing quality, pure-bred, disease-free fish which are used to stock our rivers in the run up to Christmas.

Fisheries officers then use data from national fish surveys to identify where there are problems with poor breeding, issues with survival rates, or where numbers have been impacted following a pollution incident.

These surveys carried out help the officers ensure that fish are released into the right locations and where need is greatest as well as supporting angling clubs to boost local fishing spots.

To find out more, please visit: How EA has spent fishing licence income to support angling and fisheries – Creating a better place