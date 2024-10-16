Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
Action taken against United Utilities over transparency failings
We have issued a practice recommendation to United Utilities for failing to properly handle requests for important environmental information from the public.
Water companies have a legal obligation to make information about the environment available under the Environmental Information Regulations (EIR), both proactively and if requested by the public.
Following numerous complaints about its lack of transparency, we have ordered United Utilities to urgently improve its handling of EIR requests.
Our investigation found that United Utilities has repeatedly failed to respond to requests for information within the legal timeframe of 20 working days.
Following the complaints, we also found that the water company often refuses to respond to requests because they claim that the information being requested isn’t environmental. We have now instructed United Utilities to take a much broader interpretation of environmental information in line with decisions made by the Commissioner, and ensure it properly handles legitimate EIR requests.
The practice recommendation outlines further steps for United Utilities to take to improve its compliance, including proactively publishing information that is frequently requested and training its staff to handle requests appropriately.
"Any information that would enlighten the public about how United Utilities operates and the impact it has on the environment is, by its very nature, likely environmental – this includes data on sewage spills and the performance of its wastewater treatment works. By using such a narrow interpretation of environmental information, United Utilities is deliberately ignoring the bigger picture to avoid their legal obligations to even consider whether to release the information people are legitimately asking for."
- Warren Seddon, Director of FOI
Earlier this year, the UK Information Commissioner John Edwards wrote to 12 water companies, calling on them to put transparency first to rebuild public confidence in the sector. This followed ongoing concerns about sewage pollution and the lack of information made readily available.
Warren Seddon added:
“Our message to water companies is simple – we expect transparency to be your default position. It is unacceptable to keep people in the dark when they have no choice but to rely on these firms for clean water. By issuing our first practice recommendation under the EIR, we are holding United Utilities accountable for improving how it communicates with the public.
“I urge all water companies to also take heed of our recommendations and build a culture where people receive timely responses to their requests and relevant information is published proactively. Being as open as possible about your activities will go a long way towards rebuilding public trust.”
Failure to comply with a practice recommendation may lead to further enforcement action if an organisation is still not complying with the law.
United Utilities is expected to respond to us by February 2025 to confirm how it has complied with the practice recommendation, as well as publishing its action plan on its website.
While water companies must release environmental information under the EIR, under the law as it stands, they are not legally obliged to release non-environmental information under the Freedom of Information Act.
Find out more about the EIR here.
Notes to editors
- The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is the UK’s independent regulator for data protection and information rights law, upholding information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals.
- The ICO has specific responsibilities set out in the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA2018), the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA), Environmental Information Regulations 2004 (EIR), Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (PECR) and a further five acts and regulations.
- The ICO can take action to address and change the behaviour of organisations and individuals that collect, use, and keep personal information. This includes criminal prosecution, non-criminal enforcement and audit.
- To report a concern to the ICO telephone call our helpline on 0303 123 1113, or go to ico.org.uk/concerns.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2024/10/action-taken-against-united-utilities-over-transparency-failings/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Two companies fined a total of £150k after bombarding people with spam texts offering financial, debt services15/10/2024 14:10:00
We have fined two Manchester based financial and debt management companies a total of £150,000 for sending in excess of 7.5million spam text messages to people.
£120k issued in fines to two companies for predatory marketing campaigns10/10/2024 11:15:00
We have fined two companies for making unlawful marketing calls to individuals registered with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS).
Criminal record and suspended prison sentence handed to former RAC employees for stealing personal information09/10/2024 15:25:00
Two former RAC employees have been handed a suspended prison sentence and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, for unlawfully copying and selling over 29,500 lines of personal information.
Changes to our services for businesses09/10/2024 14:15:00
We are committed to modernising our service and investing in tools that enable us to give time-pressed businesses access to our advice and expertise 24/7. From 11 October, we will be piloting some changes to the way we provide support to businesses.
Preparing for the quantum-enabled future09/10/2024 13:15:00
Quantum technologies are advancing at pace, offering huge potential to improve our lives. For example, researchers are already using the next generation of certain quantum sensors to collect highly granular information about people’s brain patterns to improve medical research and diagnostics, while there are ongoing efforts to test real world applications for early stage quantum computers.
New data protection audit framework launched to help organisations improve compliance07/10/2024 12:10:00
We have today launched a new audit framework designed to help organisations assess their own compliance with key requirements under data protection law.
What price privacy? Poor PSNI procedures culminate in £750k fine03/10/2024 10:15:00
We have fined Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) £750,000 for exposing the personal information of its entire workforce, leaving many fearing for their safety.
Our statement on changes to LinkedIn AI data policy20/09/2024 16:25:00
Statement by Stephen Almond, Executive Director Regulatory Risk, on changes to LinkedIn AI data policy