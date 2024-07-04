Actions that get results!

Association for Project Management
Fantastic inspiring event organised by the APM Midlands Network on 27 June 2024 in Birmingham, showcasing Marcia Philbin, Hon. DSc PhD FRSC CChem FAPM's journey which was attended by 50 delegates (approx.). We all enjoyed listening to how the proactive and ambitious choices Marcia made led to her successful career, and how her inclusive decisions and willingness to challenge have benefitted the people she has worked with! Her powerful experiences and motivational insights have truly resonated with many young professionals today. Marcia has been a beacon of support, always ready to give opportunities to others.
During the event, it was explained how diversity can work wonders for project teams and Organisations. Essentially, opportunities should be accessible to everyone. Decisions on capability should not be based on accents, postcode, skin colour, gender, hair colour, or even age. Additionally, she emphasised the importance of taking personal action to master one’s craft by investing in ongoing education and training, networking, and pushing oneself outside of their comfort zone, as these lead to success. It’s not just about what you do, but the way you do it that gets results.
Marcia Philbin explained that Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) is achieved in an organisation only if:
- You are treated fairly (Equality)
- The right people with knowledge, skills, and understanding are involved (Diversity – not just a box-ticking exercise)
- Feel empowered to speak up without fear and contribute fully (inclusion)
In many projects, the outputs are designed to benefit target audiences, but sometimes those involved in delivering the projects do not always feel they are part of the project team. This is because opportunities are not opened to them, they are not recognised for their contribution, or they are treated differently because of certain characteristics.
The session was interactive, with a room full of delegates sharing their views. We were all engaged in discussions, learning from other delegates’ views, and also sharing knowledge with others about projects being successfully managed under difficult conditions. Delegates enjoyed networking before and after the event.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/actions-that-get-results/
