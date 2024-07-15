Government Actuary's Department
|Printable version
Actuarial valuations, pensions and data insights
Actuarial valuations are one type of support we offer to pension schemes clients. Pensions sector experts learned about GAD's key skills at a recent event.
The significance of actuarial valuations undertaken by the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has been highlighted at a pensions conference.
GAD actuary Garth Foster was one of the presenters at the Pension and Lifetime Savings Association’s (PLSA) Local Authority conference. He spoke about our support to government departments across a range of sectors including pensions, insurance, investments, data insights and actuarial valuations.
Major event
This annual conference is a major event for people who manage the Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) and its individual funds. It’s one of the largest defined benefit pension schemes globally.
The conference featured senior policymakers, industry figures, and insights from outside the pensions sector. Garth spoke about a range of topics including:
- the various cost cap checks, and cost management processes, that operate within the LGPS
- results of GAD’s recent published valuations of the LGPS, and the implications of these for the scheme
- how the LGPS valuations compare with the equivalent valuations of the other core public service pension schemes
- background on GAD’s upcoming ‘Section 13’ report which is set to review the actuarial valuations, carried out by other actuaries, for each of the individual LGPS local funds
Key challenges
Garth, and James Walsh, Head of Member Engagement at the PLSA, discussed key challenges faced when carrying out valuations of the public service pension schemes.
Delegates also heard about GAD’s current preparations to support its clients in an ever-changing environment.
Insights and knowledge
Garth said: “The PLSA conference was a brilliant opportunity to share experiences with other experts involved in the successful delivery of the LGPS. The conference provided insights into a range of topics, both LGPS-specific, and more general cross-cutting pensions issues.”
“It was great to talk to a really knowledgeable audience, familiar with the work of actuaries, but possibly less familiar with the work of GAD and our ‘whole-of-scheme’ level actuarial valuations.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/actuarial-valuations-pensions-and-data-insights
Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department
Half a million words analysed by AI10/07/2024 14:05:00
We use AI to help government departments process consultation responses. This helps clients analyse responses submitted by people in industry and the public.
Scheme Actuaries05/07/2024 12:10:00
GAD's Scheme Actuaries work with various schemes which cover thousands of members. We advise on a combination of factors to measure schemes' financial risk.
Visiting Vilnius27/06/2024 15:10:00
GAD has extended its presence in the global social security community at a European meeting with a presentation on UK social security and pensions arrangements.
Martin Clarke CB, former Government Actuary18/06/2024 15:15:15
The former Government Actuary, Martin Clarke, has passed away after a period in hospital.
Innovation loans - GAD assesses commercial interest rates17/06/2024 10:10:00
We provide analysis and advice on setting commercially equivalent interest rates, used by Innovate UK for loans to small and medium sized businesses.
A “highly valued” and “strategic partner” - GAD client feedback25/04/2024 15:20:00
Clients award GAD 4.7 stars out of 5 for being highly valued. The findings are from our latest client feedback exercise which surveyed our clients about GAD.
GAD advises HM Treasury on climate scenarios22/04/2024 13:25:00
GAD provided recommendations for HM Treasury's guidance on climate scenario analysis for government and public bodies. We looked at approaches for each factor.
IFRS 17 - it's time to prepare11/04/2024 16:20:00
Public sector organisations are reminded to ensure accounts will be IFRS 17 when accounting for insurance contracts, from this financial year onwards.