Adam Smith Inst - Emancipate Channel 4 from State Ownership
Emily Fielder, Head of Communications at the Adam Smith Institute, responded to the news that the Government is set to go ahead with the privatisation of Channel 4
The Government’s decision to privatise Channel 4 is a welcome one. There is no need for the Channel to remain in public ownership- the current funding model provides little demonstrable benefit to the taxpayer, and the UK does not require two state broadcasters.
Channel 4 has the potential to flourish in a free market, but its progress is currently hindered by its lack of access to private funding and capital, and its own intellectual property. Emancipating it from state ownership would allow it to compete effectively with streaming services, without requiring recourse to state funding, benefitting both taxpayers and the broadcaster in the process.
Notes to editors:
For further comments or to arrange an interview, contact Emily Fielder, emily@adamsmith.org | 0758 477 8207.
The Adam Smith Institute is a free market, neoliberal think tank based in London. It advocates classically liberal public policies to create a richer, freer world.
