Additional investment in general practice

Funding to help practices retain and recruit key staff.

An additional £13.6 million will be invested in General Practice this financial year to support GPs to retain and recruit key staff, Health Secretary Neil Gray has announced.

Speaking at the annual conference of BMA Scotland’s Local Medical Committees, Mr Gray confirmed the immediate funding for 2024-25 will address known financial pressures, support staff costs and enable GPs to take on partners and salaried GP staff.

Mr Gray said:

“I recognise the significant financial and workload challenges facing both the NHS as a whole and General Practice, especially during this period of high demand, and understand the significant strain this places on GPs.

“My focus remains firmly on finding ways to recruit more GPs, even within the constraints of the current financial climate, and that is why I am allocating an additional £13.6 million for General Practice this financial year to support staff costs. This additional funding will help GPs to underpin business decisions and provide high-quality patient care.

“Sustainable reform of the NHS means we must look to shift more care to primary and community care with a relentless focus on better outcomes for people. The Scottish Government reform programme will develop the means to credibly restore, and further increase GP and wider primary care spend, within the overall health budget. This will be a long-term endeavour but this strategic shift is crucial. Our reform plans over the next period will look to explore this in partnership with key stakeholders including the GP profession.”

Addressing the separate issue of next year’s UK National Insurance contribution increases, Mr Gray added:

“The UK Government’s decision to increase national insurance contributions will have a major financial impact on GPs.

“I have been very clear that this is completely unacceptable and the UK Government must fully cover the costs. Scotland’s GPs should not be paying the price for UK Government decisions.”

Background:

The Scottish Budget for 2025-26 will be published on 4 December.