Scottish Government
|Printable version
Additional investment in general practice
Funding to help practices retain and recruit key staff.
An additional £13.6 million will be invested in General Practice this financial year to support GPs to retain and recruit key staff, Health Secretary Neil Gray has announced.
Speaking at the annual conference of BMA Scotland’s Local Medical Committees, Mr Gray confirmed the immediate funding for 2024-25 will address known financial pressures, support staff costs and enable GPs to take on partners and salaried GP staff.
Mr Gray said:
“I recognise the significant financial and workload challenges facing both the NHS as a whole and General Practice, especially during this period of high demand, and understand the significant strain this places on GPs.
“My focus remains firmly on finding ways to recruit more GPs, even within the constraints of the current financial climate, and that is why I am allocating an additional £13.6 million for General Practice this financial year to support staff costs. This additional funding will help GPs to underpin business decisions and provide high-quality patient care.
“Sustainable reform of the NHS means we must look to shift more care to primary and community care with a relentless focus on better outcomes for people. The Scottish Government reform programme will develop the means to credibly restore, and further increase GP and wider primary care spend, within the overall health budget. This will be a long-term endeavour but this strategic shift is crucial. Our reform plans over the next period will look to explore this in partnership with key stakeholders including the GP profession.”
Addressing the separate issue of next year’s UK National Insurance contribution increases, Mr Gray added:
“The UK Government’s decision to increase national insurance contributions will have a major financial impact on GPs.
“I have been very clear that this is completely unacceptable and the UK Government must fully cover the costs. Scotland’s GPs should not be paying the price for UK Government decisions.”
Background:
The Scottish Budget for 2025-26 will be published on 4 December.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/additional-investment-in-general-practice/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Environment Statistics from the Scottish Household Survey 202302/12/2024 15:05:00
‘Environment Statistics from the Scottish Household Survey 2023’ was published today.
Publication of findings from the Scottish Household Survey 2023: trust in public institutions02/12/2024 12:05:00
The Scottish Household Survey: Trust in Public Institutions 2023 report, published today, contains the key findings of the question asked in the social survey on trust in public institutions in Scotland.
Scotland’s Rural Economy29/11/2024 15:05:00
Ministers call for increased agriculture and marine funding.
Housing (Scotland) Bill passes stage 129/11/2024 13:05:00
Strengthening tenants’ rights and preventing homelessness.
Support for pensioners with energy costs29/11/2024 12:15:00
The Scottish Government will provide universal support through the introduction of Pension Age Winter Heating Payments next year ensuring a payment for every pensioner household in winter 2025-26.
Government launches Tree Planting Taskforce to oversee planting of millions of trees across our four nations28/11/2024 17:29:00
The Taskforce will strengthen collaborative working across the UK to improve tree planting and ensure the long-term survival of woodland.
Prisoners (Early Release) (Scotland) Bill passed28/11/2024 12:10:00
Legislation to reduce rising prison population.