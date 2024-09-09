Scottish Government
Addressing racism as a significant public health issue
Measures to reduce health inequalities.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Neil Gray has issued a statement identifying racism as a significant public health challenge, and a key cause of health inequalities.
Echoing the First Minister and other Scottish Government ministers’ comments on racism in the wake of recent violence in other parts of the United Kingdom, the Health Secretary has outlined various measures, including asking health boards to develop and deliver their own anti-racism plans.
Mr Gray said: “These changes can’t come fast enough. Racism already has a life-threatening effect on minority ethnic communities across the UK. That has been the case for generations. The only way we can make a difference now is to actively work against racism. This work is just one step in the right direction. There is no place in Scotland for hatred or racism of any kind.”
Background
Earlier in the week, the Scottish Government’s 2024/25 Programme for Government included plans to embed anti-racism across the public sector.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/addressing-racism-as-a-significant-public-health-issue/
