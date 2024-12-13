Department of Health and Social Care
|Printable version
Advice accepted on spring 2025 COVID-19 vaccination programme
The government has accepted advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for the spring 2025 COVID-19 vaccination programme
Minister for Public Health and Prevention, Andrew Gwynne said:
We are committed to making sure the most vulnerable people are protected from Covid, and have accepted the independent advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation for the spring 2025 vaccination programme.
I urge those eligible who are yet to come forward for a Covid, flu or RSV vaccination this winter to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their family, and the NHS.
Background
The aim of the COVID-19 immunisation programme is to prevent serious disease (hospitalisation and/or mortality) arising from COVID-19.
JCVI advises that the following groups should be offered COVID-19 vaccination in spring 2025:
- adults aged 75 years and over
- residents in a care home for older adults
- individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed (as defined in the ‘immunosuppression’ sections of tables 3 or 4 in the COVID-19 chapter of the Green Book)
The government is considering the JCVI’s advice for autumn 2025 and spring 2026 programmes and will respond in due course.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/advice-accepted-on-spring-2025-covid-19-vaccination-programme
Latest News from
Department of Health and Social Care
Health and Social Care Secretary's statement: Puberty blockers13/12/2024 13:10:00
The Health and Social Care Secretary made a statement to the House of Commons on puberty-suppressing hormones on 11 December.
Chief Medical Officer's Annual Report - Health in Cities12/12/2024 15:10:00
2024 Annual Report from Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, focusing on ‘Health In Cities'.
£100 million public-private health research boost12/12/2024 13:12:00
20 new clinical research hubs to be set up across UK to accelerate research into the next generation of treatments.
Ban on puberty blockers to be made indefinite on experts’ advice12/12/2024 11:15:00
Existing emergency measures banning the sale and supply of puberty-suppressing hormones will be made indefinite, following official advice from medical experts.
Health Secretary asks NHS to prioritise patient safety for winter10/12/2024 16:10:00
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting held a specially-convened meeting with trust leads this morning as the NHS battles record pressures in winter.
Biggest ever conversation about the NHS comes to London10/12/2024 10:10:10
More than 100 people from across London came together to share their views on the NHS in the region
Government to tackle NHS workforce crisis with refreshed plan09/12/2024 15:10:00
Revised Workforce Plan to be unveiled in summer, ensuring we train necessary staff and provide the NHS with stability and certainty to plan into the future.
UK & Switzerland deepen science ties with £16 million backing09/12/2024 13:12:00
UK and Switzerland update science and research partnership to focus on some of today’s most pressing challenges, from healthcare to green energy.