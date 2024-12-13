Advice accepted on spring 2025 COVID-19 vaccination programme

The government has accepted advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for the spring 2025 COVID-19 vaccination programme

Minister for Public Health and Prevention, Andrew Gwynne said:

We are committed to making sure the most vulnerable people are protected from Covid, and have accepted the independent advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation for the spring 2025 vaccination programme. I urge those eligible who are yet to come forward for a Covid, flu or RSV vaccination this winter to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their family, and the NHS.

Background

The aim of the COVID-19 immunisation programme is to prevent serious disease (hospitalisation and/or mortality) arising from COVID-19.

JCVI advises that the following groups should be offered COVID-19 vaccination in spring 2025:

adults aged 75 years and over

residents in a care home for older adults

individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed (as defined in the ‘immunosuppression’ sections of tables 3 or 4 in the COVID-19 chapter of the Green Book

The government is considering the JCVI’s advice for autumn 2025 and spring 2026 programmes and will respond in due course.